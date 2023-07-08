ED THREATENS BUSINESSES WITH STIFF SANCTIONS

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has given a seven-day ultimatum to businesses hoarding goods and engaging in malpractices to sabotage the economy, to shape up or risk stiff sanctions from Government.
He sent the warning as he addressed tens of thousands of
supporters at the Zanu-PF Mashonaland West province Presidential Star Rally in
Magunje yesterday. President Mnangagwa said he will name and shame the captains
of industry who are working to undermine Government.
“There are some businesses that are fighting us, especially
soon after we proclaimed dates for elections. Prices started going up, and our
Zimbabwe dollar was under attack, with the rate going up. This was done by
those who wanted the people to turn against Government. We sought to find out
who these people are. Last time, I mentioned some of them, I also have a list
of others.
anu PF First Secretary and President Cde Mnangagwa and his
deputies Cdes Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi greet scores of party
supporters who thronged Magunje Growth Point for a Presidential Star Rally in6
“But, I am going to name them next week in Zaka. Today I
want to warn them by saying that I sent my people to them about two days ago,
to tell them that what they are doing is not right. So, you have seven days to
make corrections. On the seventh day, I am going to name and shame those that
do not shape up. Those who are hoarding and those who are manipulating,” said
President Mnangagwa.
The President said some businesses have already been
sanctioned over these shenanigans, while Government is also continuing to
engage them.
“We strongly warned some of them that we would name and
shame them. They then begged us not to expose them by saying that our Zanu-PF
people would not buy from them. They chose to pay some fines and agreed to
change their ways. On Tuesday, we will hear more about some of these
businesses. So, those who are hoarding and manipulating the economy, I say to
you, this is Zimbabwe and it is for Zimbabweans. Either you are with us or you
are not with us. If you are with us we will support you and give you the leeway
to do business. But, if you are not with us, business rako richa wunyana (your
business will crumble).”
President Mnangagwa said over the past five years, the
Zanu-PF Government has undertaken massive infrastructure development to
modernise the country.
“We have been modernising our infrastructure in all
provinces and no one and no place will be left behind. Yesterday I was at the
Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport; whose facelift is now complete. I
will officially commission it on July 14. I have never seen such a beautiful
airport. We have modernised our Beitbridge Border Post. In our region, possibly
on the continent, we have the most modern border post. We have been busy
building our roads, from Beitbridge Border Post to Harare, and now from Harare
to Chirundu.”
Zimbabwe’s modernisation has led to the empowerment of
locals, in line with the “nyika inovakwa nevene vayo” (the country is built by
its own people) philosophy, the President said.
“In the past, we used to think roads could only be
refurbished through international tenders. We have our own engineers, our own
talented boys and girls. We created at least five companies that we sponsored.
“They are constructing modern highways in our country. We
shall continue to empower our younger generation, our own people. We will
empower them to construct infrastructure; be it building dams, roads, houses or
generating electricity. We are now doing it on our own,” said President
Mnangagwa.
The President, who is also Zanu-PF’s First Secretary, said
the Second Republic was empowering people at the village level, with all the
country’s 35 000 villages set to get boreholes that will help communities to
embark on horticulture projects.
“We have 35 000 villages in Zimbabwe. In every village we
are going to have a fisheries programme. We want every village to have a
borehole.
“We have already purchased 80 borehole rigs, state-of-the-art rigs that we are deploying to the provinces for each village to get a solar-powered borehole. Women will set up nutritional gardens and carry out horticulture projects, so that there are no nutritional deficiencies, to curb diseases like kwashiorkor. They will be able to produce throughout the year.” Sunday Mail
