ALL roads lead to Zaka, Masvingo province tomorrow where President Mnangagwa will address a Zanu-PF star rally at Chinorumba High School ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections next month.

The rally, which is the fourth one after Chipinge, Bulilima and Magunje, is yet another tour de force as the revolutionary party flexes its muscles and displays the best organisational skills, putting it ahead of it’s political rivals contesting for power next month.