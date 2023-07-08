ED IS RUNNING SCARED : CCC

POLICE yesterday barred Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa from launching his 2023 election campaign in Bindura, Mashonaland Central tomorrow, a move the opposition party said proved that the ruling Zanu PF was “running scared”.
Police said the venue for the rally was not suitable for
hosting large gatherings and that it was a security and health threat.
This is the third CCC rally to be blocked by the police
inside seven days after two rallies were banned in Chiredzi and Zaka, Masvingo
province, early this week.
The police also imposed stringent conditions for the
opposition party rally for Masvingo South, forcing it to cancel the gathering.
The conditions included a ban on sloganeering, canvassing
for and bussing in supporters. CCC had sought permission to launch the party’s
2023 campaign in terms of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (Mopa).
Under the country’s laws, clearance must be sought from the
police to hold public gatherings, including political rallies.
“This office has reservations in respect of the suitability
of the venue taking into account all relevant security factors necessary,”
Bindura police said in a letter to CCC.
“The venue falls within an undeveloped piece of land, which
is bushy without serviceable roads, water and sewer facilities.
“It provides a high risk security threat to the
participants. There is also a high risk of threat to the spread of any
communicable diseases.”
Chamisa and his CCC are seen as the main threat to the
hegemony of President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF party.
Mnangagwa launched his party’s election campaign in
Chipinge, Manicaland province, two weeks ago.
“In the event of any public disorder, the police and other
emergency services would have challenges to access the venue due to
unavailability of an official road network,” police said.
“As a result, our mandate to protect life and property and
to maintain law and order will be compromised.
“Lastly, your notification did not give sufficient notice
to the regulatory authority as provided for in terms of the Mopa Act.”
CCC deputy spokesperson, Gift “Ostallos” Siziba, accused
Mnangagwa of running scared ahead of the August 23 elections.
Siziba urged party supporters to remain vigilant.
“He (Mnangagwa) is scared, petrified. More pressure from
fellow countrymen,” Siziba tweeted after the ban was made public.
Zanu PF has also been bussing supporters to its rallies.
Presidential spokesperson, George Charamba, defended police
action on social media, posting on Twitter under a pseudonym @TinoedzaZvimwe.
“Thank you police for clear don'ts governing rallies,” he
tweeted.
“Political parties must chant slogans at designated venues
only.
“They may not bus supporters to what are not national or
provincial rallies.
“Local rallies don’t need bussing of people itself an alibi
for importing freelance violent thugs.”
Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi,
could not be reached for comment. Newsday
Today, His Excellency President @edmnangagwa is meeting citizens in Magunje, Hurungwe in Mash West Province. This group has been going round doing roadshows in a bid to make people aware of the citizen engagement. pic.twitter.com/Henbf2yKk1— Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) July 8, 2023
0 comments:
Post a Comment