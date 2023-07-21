ED HEADS TO RUSSIA

President Mnangagwa will next week attend the second Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum to be held in the Russian city of St Petersburg.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Mr Livit Mugejo confirmed President Mnangagwa’s attendance in a statement on Friday.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade wishes to advise that His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is earmarked to attend the Second Russia Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum to be held in St Petersburg, in the Russian Federation, between July 27-28.

“President Mnangagwa will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Dr Frederick Shava and senior government officials. The Forum presents an opportunity to exchange notes on bilateral and international issues of mutual interest and concern and also serves as a significant event in bolstering our relations further,” Mr Mugejo said.

He added that leveraging on the foundations of the inaugural Russia-Africa Summit, which was held in Sochi, in the Russian Federation, in October 2019, the imminent Economic and Humanitarian Forum will present an opportunity to further enhance cooperation with Zimbabwe and Russia expected to to sign a number of Memoranda of Understanding or/Agreements during the Forum. Herald