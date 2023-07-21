ED HEADS TO RUSSIA

President Mnangagwa will next week attend the second Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum to be held in the Russian city of St Petersburg.
The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and
International Trade, Mr Livit Mugejo confirmed President Mnangagwa’s attendance
in a statement on Friday.
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade
wishes to advise that His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe,
Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is earmarked to attend the Second Russia Africa
Economic and Humanitarian Forum to be held in St Petersburg, in the Russian
Federation, between July 27-28.
“President Mnangagwa will be accompanied by the Minister of
Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Dr Frederick Shava and senior
government officials. The Forum presents an opportunity to exchange notes on
bilateral and international issues of mutual interest and concern and also
serves as a significant event in bolstering our relations further,” Mr Mugejo
said.
He added that leveraging on the foundations of the
inaugural Russia-Africa Summit, which was held in Sochi, in the Russian
Federation, in October 2019, the imminent Economic and Humanitarian Forum will
present an opportunity to further enhance cooperation with Zimbabwe and Russia
expected to to sign a number of Memoranda of Understanding or/Agreements during
the Forum. Herald
