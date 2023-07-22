DUMPED CANDIDATES TARGET CHAMISA : WE WILL EMBARRASS HIM

THE Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) continues to feel the effects of the “strategic ambiguity” with some of its members in Bulawayo plotting weekly demonstrations at the party’s offices, a move that could affect their campaign trail.
The party had a chaotic candidate selection process which
saw some of its members being barred from contesting despite being the party
public’s preferred candidates, as leader Mr Nelson Chamisa ensured that he
imposes his cronies to represent the party in the 23 August harmonised
elections.
Some of the notable individuals that were barred from
contesting were incumbent Njube-Lobengula legislator Gift Banda, Bulawayo Mayor
Councillor Solomon Mguni, his deputy Clr Mlandu Ncube, former Cowdray Park
councillor Collet Ndhlovu, Clr Tawanda Ruzive, among others. According to party
sources, a grouping of some of the aggrieved members led by former Senator
Matson Hlalo have been mobilising and calling for the immediate expulsion of
some senior members within the party who they blame for being behind the
barring of some the members, including Bulawayo Senator and former deputy
secretary of the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU), Gideon Shoko and a
former senator, Helen Tsepiso Zivira.
“The grouping has held two demonstrations so far at the
party offices and they have threatened more, they are busy mobilising, with
their target being the party’s main rally in the city. They really want to
embarrass Chamisa because they feel they were treated unfairly yet the party
leader did not even want to entertain their cases. They are singling out Shoko
and Zivira for being behind their barring from taking part in the elections
with their alleged crimes being that they were not recalled by Douglas Mwonzora
(MDC-T),” said the source.
It is further reported that in a bid to win back the favour
from the province, Mr Chamisa had summoned Mr Banda to their Gweru campaign
launch rally to try and have him calm the storm in the city.
“The feeling is that Banda has a number of the senior party
members in Bulawayo under his wing and is seen as influential and able to calm
the storm as well as ensure a smooth campaign that will avoid embarrassment
when the party holds its star rally in the city. Chamisa is also desperate to
have the former MPs and councillors contributing to the campaign because in all
honesty the party is broke and Banda is seen as a figure who will then convince
his colleagues to loosen their purses,” said the source.
The party has reportedly failed to attract donor funds as
has been the norm owing to its failure to have structures, a constitution and a
resource mobilisation team with prospective funders fearing lack of
accountability.
This has seen the CCC’s campaign trail taking off to a
false start with the party still scrounging for resources to fund their
campaign as traditional partners have decided to look aside. The country is set
to go for elections on 23 August and political parties, inclusive of the ruling
Zanu-PF are busy on the ground campaigning and delivering their manifestos to
the electorate. Sunday News
