DRONE JOURNO DRAGGED TO COURT

FREELANCE journalist Columbus Mavhunga yesterday appeared at Mbare Magistrates Court accused of piloting a remotely-controlled drone which landed at Iqra Islamic Centre in Harare on Tuesday.

Mavhunga (46), who faces a charge of violating the Civil Aviation Act, was granted US$50 bail and ordered not to interfere with investigations.

The complainant is represented by Fatima Kasisi.

Allegations are that on July 23 and at around 12 midday, Mavhunga was flying a drone above the IQRA Islami Centre.

The remotely-piloted aircraft was discovered by the complainant.

It is alleged that Mavhunga failed to control the drone and it rammed on a pole and crashed.

The informant confiscated the drone.

Mavhunga proceeded to the centre demanding the release of the drone, stating that he was using it for news gathering.

The centre then referred him to Waterfalls Police Station, where police established that he did not possess an aircraft operator’s certificate.

The drone was seized and booked at the station as an exhibit. Newsday