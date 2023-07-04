DOC CHARGED WITH STEALING 254 CATTLE

A retired Chiredzi doctor appeared this week before Magistrate Brian Munyaradzi facing charges of stealing 254 cattle worth US$101 600 between 2013 and 2021. Magistrate Munyaradzi remanded Tungamirai Rukatya to July 5, 2023, for a continuation of trial. The case is under CR179/02/23.

Court documents state that Rukatya a medical doctor by profession was left in charge of a farm owned by Tony Sarpo where Gary Warth paid 24 cattle per year for grazing in the fields. Rukatya allegedly took charge of 96 cattle paid and a further 158 cattle belonging to Sarpo.

Hothfield Enterprises loss control officer Solomon Mateta told the court that Tony Sarpo is a 100 per cent shareholder of both Oscro Farm and Hothfield Enterprises and is also a 50 per cent shareholder of Towfin investment a farm belonging to Rukatya. Tony had 158 cattle on these farms.

In 2009 Tony Sarpo had a mutual agreement with Gary Warth that his cattle would graze in Hothfield and Oscro farms. In return, Gary would pay 24 cattle per year as payment for grazing. In 2010 Gary paid 24 heifers as payment.

Theresa Warth send an email to Tony confirming that the cattle were paid for in the June 2009 to June 2010 payment. When Tony relocated to Harare he left Rukatya in these farms receiving payments from Gary.

When Tony then wanted his cattle, Rukatya told him that there was nothing. After an investigation by the Police, Gary Warth confirmed that he gave Rukatya 96 cattle making a total of 254 cattle allegedly stolen by Rukatya.

Rukatya who is now running a butchery is also facing charges of stealing a 15 000 litre tank worth US$8 000 and selling it to ICP in Chiredzi. The case is under CRB 619/23. Masvingo Mirror