COPS GUN DOWN TWO ROBBERS IN SHOOT OUT

Police gunned down two suspected robbers in Budiriro on Friday in a shootout that sent tremors in the area.
The raid at the break of dawn was at a hideout in Budiriro.
Four other members of the gang were arrested.
Mugove Chimuti (36) and Ishmael Mutungira (30) died after
the shootout, while Tinotenda Zhuwawo Dzvairo (27), Tinashe Ray Chirombo (31),
Trymore Derere Guta (30) and Hebert Clayton Nyamangodo were taken into police
custody.
They are suspected of masterminding 17 robberies that
occurred between January and July.
Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi
confirmed the incident.
“On July 25, detectives from CID Homicide, Harare, received
information that Tinotenda Zhuwawo Dzvairo, Herbert Nyamangodo and Tinashe
Chirombo were linked to a spate of robbery cases that were occurring in and
around Harare and were travelling in a Toyota Mark II vehicle towards the
Harare central business district (CBD) from Epworth,” he said.
“The detectives acted on the received information, leading
to the arrest of the three suspects on Park Street in the Harare CBD.
“The arrests led to the recovery of a bolt cutter, two
cellphones, a watch, eight pairs of shoes and seven baby blankets.”
The three suspects later implicated Guta, leading to his
arrest at Munyuki Shopping Centre in Epworth.
His arrest led to the recovery of a video camera, a watch,
jewellery, 10 cellphones, five pairs of sneakers and new baby clothing at his
residence. Guta subsequently implicated Mutungira and Chimuti.
On Thursday, detectives received a tip-off that the two
were holed up in a hideout in Budiriro.
A shootout ensued after detectives accosted the duo at the
hideout.
Chimuti and Mutungira, who were injured during the
shootout, were referred to Sally Mugabe Hospital, where they died upon
admission.
Police are appealing for information that may lead to the
arrest of the suspects’ accomplices identified as Brighton Mangondo, alias
Mombe; Jonna; Satan and Ishewekunze.
This is not the first time that Chimuti has been involved
in a shootout with police.
In 2019, he was arrested following a bloody gunfire
exchange with police detectives in Chinhoyi.
Then, he was part of a 15-member gang that committed 15
robberies in a day — January 18, 2019.
The gang allegedly committed a spat of armed robberies
while clad in police and army uniforms.
In one instance, they kidnapped and robbed police officers
attending a crime scene.
Chimuti was later arrested along with another suspect
Dzingirayi Gariyawo on February 11 of the same year before appearing at the
Harare Magistrates Court where they were charged with armed robbery and
kidnapping.
It is unclear how Chimuti was released from custody.
Prior to that, Chimuti had been arrested along with Gift
Dandemutande, Ishmael Mutungira, Musarurwa Gutsa and Tinashe Munhanga and was
charged with 23 counts of armed robbery in 2017.
They were accused of pouncing on Travellers Tavern Bar in
Dzivaresekwa 1, Fashion Fair shops in Hatfield, Kanyasha Bottle Store and
Butchery in Kuwadzana and Magumbe Supermarket in Warren Park D where they stole
various items and cash. Sunday Mail
