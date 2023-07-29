COPS GUN DOWN TWO ROBBERS IN SHOOT OUT

Police gunned down two suspected robbers in Budiriro on Friday in a shootout that sent tremors in the area.

The raid at the break of dawn was at a hideout in Budiriro.

Four other members of the gang were arrested.

Mugove Chimuti (36) and Ishmael Mutungira (30) died after the shootout, while Tinotenda Zhuwawo Dzvairo (27), Tinashe Ray Chirombo (31), Trymore Derere Guta (30) and Hebert Clayton Nyamangodo were taken into police custody.

They are suspected of masterminding 17 robberies that occurred between January and July.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“On July 25, detectives from CID Homicide, Harare, received information that Tinotenda Zhuwawo Dzvairo, Herbert Nyamangodo and Tinashe Chirombo were linked to a spate of robbery cases that were occurring in and around Harare and were travelling in a Toyota Mark II vehicle towards the Harare central business district (CBD) from Epworth,” he said.

“The detectives acted on the received information, leading to the arrest of the three suspects on Park Street in the Harare CBD.

“The arrests led to the recovery of a bolt cutter, two cellphones, a watch, eight pairs of shoes and seven baby blankets.”

The three suspects later implicated Guta, leading to his arrest at Munyuki Shopping Centre in Epworth.

His arrest led to the recovery of a video camera, a watch, jewellery, 10 cellphones, five pairs of sneakers and new baby clothing at his residence. Guta subsequently implicated Mutungira and Chimuti.

On Thursday, detectives received a tip-off that the two were holed up in a hideout in Budiriro.

A shootout ensued after detectives accosted the duo at the hideout.

Chimuti and Mutungira, who were injured during the shootout, were referred to Sally Mugabe Hospital, where they died upon admission.

Police are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects’ accomplices identified as Brighton Mangondo, alias Mombe; Jonna; Satan and Ishewekunze.

This is not the first time that Chimuti has been involved in a shootout with police.

In 2019, he was arrested following a bloody gunfire exchange with police detectives in Chinhoyi.

Then, he was part of a 15-member gang that committed 15 robberies in a day — January 18, 2019.

The gang allegedly committed a spat of armed robberies while clad in police and army uniforms.

In one instance, they kidnapped and robbed police officers attending a crime scene.

Chimuti was later arrested along with another suspect Dzingirayi Gariyawo on February 11 of the same year before appearing at the Harare Magistrates Court where they were charged with armed robbery and kidnapping.

It is unclear how Chimuti was released from custody.

Prior to that, Chimuti had been arrested along with Gift Dandemutande, Ishmael Mutungira, Musarurwa Gutsa and Tinashe Munhanga and was charged with 23 counts of armed robbery in 2017.

They were accused of pouncing on Travellers Tavern Bar in Dzivaresekwa 1, Fashion Fair shops in Hatfield, Kanyasha Bottle Store and Butchery in Kuwadzana and Magumbe Supermarket in Warren Park D where they stole various items and cash. Sunday Mail