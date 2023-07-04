COP ATTACKS MOTHER AT POLICE STATION

A BUDIRIRO woman is nursing injuries sustained after being attacked by an overzealous police officer while she was carrying her baby on her lap.

Sandra Chipango (31), a mother of four, was bashed by Constable Fungirai Sasanhira, using a baton stick,

Cst Sasanhira is from Budiriro Police Station.

She was bashed for giving him her husband’s surname instead of the surname appearing on her national identity document.

Sandra’s two-year-old baby’s cries distracted other cops as Cst Sasanhira used his baton stick to assault Sandra.

She sustained bruises on both legs.

Sandra was given a Request for Medical Report, from the same station, and advised to open a docket against Cst Sasanhira.

The case is now under investigation under RRB 5559610.

Narrating her ordeal, Sandra said her co-tenants, connected to Cst Sasanhira, cooked up a story accusing her of abusing them.

She was summoned to the station for questioning.

“My fears were that the baton stick would miss my legs and strike the baby on my lap as the officer mercilessly beat me up,” said Sandra.

“He assaulted me for my lipstick saying this was not where to show off my beauty.

“I want to believe he had a hidden agenda or something was wrong with him nekuti akandirova sekunonzi asvikirwa.

The bruises sustained during the bashing

“Even the officer-in-charge was disturbed by it.”

She added: “Yaive nyaya yemakuhwa saka mapurisa akazoti dzokerai kumba kwenyu hatitonge nyaya dzemakuhwa asi ndakange ndatorohwa kare.

“Cst Sasanhira dragged my younger sister to the station for not telling him about my whereabouts.

“She was assaulted and threatened with arrest and upon hearing that I had followed her to the police station, that’s when I was physically abused by the guardian of law.

“He had handcuffs and the holding cells but he decided to take the law into his own hands and treated me like an animal.

“He is cruel, unprofessional and not fit to be a member of the police,” said Sandra.

Cst Sasanhira said he was not allowed to comment on such issues.

One of the tenants allegedly involved in the matter, Mai Ngoni, said she was not aware of the issue and Sandra has since left the house.

"I do not know about that issue, but what I know is that Sandra is no longer staying here and I do not want to meet you," said Mai Ngoni.