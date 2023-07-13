CONGREGANTS BRAWL IN CHURCH OVER MISMANAGEMENT OF FUNDS

DRAMA recently ensued at St John’s Apostolic Faith Mission in Bulawayo’s New Lobengula suburb when congregants fought during a church service over what some members claimed was a lack of transparency and mismanagement of funds by the church leadership.
Video scenes typical of a nightclub brawl have since gone
viral on social media depicting chaos that rocked the church service with
members insulting, pushing and shoving each other.
Footage of the melee which is in possession of B-Metro
depicts a woman yelling at a male congregant who grabbed another by his neck
and violently pushed him to the ground.
The woman is seen screaming trying to quell the fighting
members and also asking why they were fighting and what kind of a spirit had
engulfed the church.
Sadly the church’s Bishop Vengayi Tapfuma unsuccessfully
tried to restore normalcy, but was violently pushed and fell to the floor.
Sensing danger, other
church members bolted out of the church and watched the scene in the
church yard. Some elders of the church later stepped in and managed to stop the
fight.
A source at the church said lack of transparency in
choosing church leadership, use of church funds and poor running of the church
were the cause of the ugly scenes.
The source said some members accused Bishop Tapfuma of
arbitrarily appointing and assigning duties to church members that were not
chosen by the church council.
“Some congregants were not happy that there was a lack of
transparency in the running of the church and they were also bitter that the
bishop disregards the church’s council in making decisions as he only consults
his son Tapfuma Jr,” said the source.
“There are positions which are occupied by people who were
chosen by church council but the bishop assigns church members who were not
chosen to do those duties,” said the source.
The source added: “His son Tapfuma Jr is also using the
church’s premises to run a private school and despite the fact that the
students are paying there is, however, no transparency in the use of those
funds paid by the students.”
The source said all those complaints sparked a fight during
a church service.
Efforts to get a comment from the bishop were fruitless.
His son Tapfuma Jr also declined comment saying all
questions should be addressed to congregants during a church service.
“I cannot comment on that matter. It’s better you come to
church on a Sunday and ask the church congregants,” he tersely said.
The ugly scenes came hardly a few months after the bishop
was humiliated by his junior pastor Edmore Mangombe who used to tell him to
shut up and stop lying each time he was on the pulpit.
The troubled Tapfuma claimed whenever he starts preaching
Mangombe would stand up and when church elders tried to tell him to sit down he
would ignore them.
He said he had been doing that for the past five years
adding that Mangombe had also threatened him with unspecified action before the
end of the year. Chronicle
