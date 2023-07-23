skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Sunday, 23 July 2023
CHAMISA RALLY
Sunday, July 23, 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
PICTURES
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
HOW ZBC COVERED CHAMISA RALLY
This is how ZBC covered the @CCCZimbabwe rally in Gweru yesterday pic.twitter.com/dgLnvySKlj — Zim Media Review (@ZimMediaReview) July 1...
I KILLED A HOOKER 50 YEARS AGO : MAN CONFESSES AS NGOZI HAUNTS FAMILY
A Nyanga family is living in fear of a vengeful spirit that claims to be a sex worker who was murdered 50 years ago by the family’s patria...
I WAS BUSY : NCUBE SNUBS CCC LAUNCH
CCC deputy presidents Mr Tendai Biti and Professor Welshman Ncube snubbed the party’s election campaign launch amid reports that the party c...
KASUKUWERE LOST OUT, SAYS CHIWENGA
Zimbabwe is a constitutional democracy whose electoral processes are guided by laws of the land and the electorate should not be lured into ...
ZIMRA CLOSES KARIBA BORDER POST
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment