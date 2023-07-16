CHAMISA FREE TO CAMPAIGN, SAYS ED

ALL political parties that are contesting in the 2023 harmonised elections are free to campaign as they wish, as the Second Republic engenders political freedoms, President Mnangagwa has said.
The President said this to a colossal crowd of more than
124 000 people that attended Zanu-PF’s Star Rally at Chinorumba High School in
Zaka.
Some of the more than 124 000 people that attended
Zanu-PF’s Star Rally at Chinorumba High School in Zaka yesterday
In his remarks, President Mnangagwa said Zanu-PF continues
to surpass records in drawing masses to it’s rallies ahead of the August 23
harmonised elections.
This comes as estimates showed that the main opposition
party, Citizens Coalition for Change, attracted just 15 000 people to it’s
election campaign launch in Gweru yesterday.
President Mnangagwa said all the ruling party’s rallies have recorded impressive numbers, since the revolutionary party launched it’s election campaign in Chipinge last month.
“I want to warmly thank you, the people of Masvingo. Surely
your numbers have been hugely impressive. I can see people stretching for more
than a kilometre.
I want to speak of the figures. When we launched the
campaign in Chipinge, we were anticipating 60 000 people, so we sent regalia
for 60 000 people, but it was not enough.
“Then in Bulilima, we were anticipating about 70 000
people, but the regalia we sent for that number was not enough. Then in
Mashonaland West, in Magunje, over 75
000 people came. But here, I can see that people are stretching for over
a kilometre, I think you are about 100 000.
In fact I am being told now that our drone technology has
counted you, and you are more than 124 000. Mavhenyengwa (Cde Robson
Mavhenyengwa, Zanu-PF Masvingo Provincial Chairperson) and Chadzamira (Ezra
Chadzamira, Masvingo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution)
you have taken the crown,” the President said.
He took a jibe at Mr Nelson Chamisa, saying the CCC leader
cannot match up to Zanu-PF’s mobilisation prowess, as the 15 000 that attended their campaign launch needs
to be multiplied seven times to match the huge Zaka crowd.
The President said his Government is committed to creating
a level political playing field, as all political parties must be accorded the
platform to take their campaign messages to the people ahead of the polls.
“Every party must be allowed to campaign, but we want peace
before, during and after the elections. The most important thing for the growth
and development of our country is the maintenance of peace. Since we began this
campaign, there is peace throughout the country.
Today, I am aware that some other political outfit is
having it’s launch in Gweru. I hope they will embrace the peace that is
prevailing in the country. Every political party is allowed to campaign however
they want, but they must do so peacefully, uniting people and not dividing
people,” said President Mnangagwa.
The President spoke out against hate speech, as he reiterated
his message of promoting peace.
“We are a peaceful people, we do not accept hate speech. We
expect that people may have different views, that is expected,” he said.
While there have been some attempts by some outsiders to
lecture Zimbabwe on democracy, President Mnangagwa said no one is qualified to
prescribe democracy on the country.
“We know democracy because we, Zanu-PF, brought democracy,
independence and sovereignty to Zimbabwe. We are the masters of democracy. No
one and no one under the sun, can ever teach us democracy. We are professors of
democracy. Those who think that they can teach us democracy, they can jump into
the sea and leave us alone. We know what we want and at what time.”
Zimbabwe draws it’s name from the Great Zimbabwe Monument
in Masvingo, and President Mnangagwa said this obliges the people of Masvingo
to vote for Zanu-PF, the party which liberated the country.
“You should preserve the legacy of our forefathers, the
legacy of Munhumutapa,” he said.
Masvingo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and
Devolution Cde Chadzamira said: “We have come in our large numbers to thank you
as a province for the work that you are doing for us.
There are 677 projects that you have implemented in
Masvingo, including the construction of new schools, new clinics and bridges.
Since the Second Republic came into office, it has also managed to drill 1 291
boreholes in Masvingo.”
Cde Chadzamira said because of these and other projects,
the people of Masvingo will vote resoundingly for President Mnangagwa.
Zanu-PF Provincial chair Cde Mavhenyengwa said: “We have 26
Parliamentary constituencies and 242 wards, we want to win them all for
President Mnangagwa. So, your
Excellency, you can sleep easy because Masvingo will work for you and you will
win.” Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment