CHAMISA FREE TO CAMPAIGN, SAYS ED



ALL political parties that are contesting in the 2023 harmonised elections are free to campaign as they wish, as the Second Republic engenders political freedoms, President Mnangagwa has said.

The President said this to a colossal crowd of more than 124 000 people that attended Zanu-PF’s Star Rally at Chinorumba High School in Zaka.

Some of the more than 124 000 people that attended Zanu-PF’s Star Rally at Chinorumba High School in Zaka yesterday

In his remarks, President Mnangagwa said Zanu-PF continues to surpass records in drawing masses to it’s rallies ahead of the August 23 harmonised elections.

This comes as estimates showed that the main opposition party, Citizens Coalition for Change, attracted just 15 000 people to it’s election campaign launch in Gweru yesterday.

President Mnangagwa said all the ruling party’s rallies have recorded impressive numbers, since the revolutionary party launched it’s election campaign in Chipinge last month.





“I want to warmly thank you, the people of Masvingo. Surely your numbers have been hugely impressive. I can see people stretching for more than a kilometre.

I want to speak of the figures. When we launched the campaign in Chipinge, we were anticipating 60 000 people, so we sent regalia for 60 000 people, but it was not enough.

“Then in Bulilima, we were anticipating about 70 000 people, but the regalia we sent for that number was not enough. Then in Mashonaland West, in Magunje, over 75 000 people came. But here, I can see that people are stretching for over a kilometre, I think you are about 100 000.

In fact I am being told now that our drone technology has counted you, and you are more than 124 000. Mavhenyengwa (Cde Robson Mavhenyengwa, Zanu-PF Masvingo Provincial Chairperson) and Chadzamira (Ezra Chadzamira, Masvingo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution) you have taken the crown,” the President said.

He took a jibe at Mr Nelson Chamisa, saying the CCC leader cannot match up to Zanu-PF’s mobilisation prowess, as the 15 000 that attended their campaign launch needs to be multiplied seven times to match the huge Zaka crowd.

The President said his Government is committed to creating a level political playing field, as all political parties must be accorded the platform to take their campaign messages to the people ahead of the polls.

“Every party must be allowed to campaign, but we want peace before, during and after the elections. The most important thing for the growth and development of our country is the maintenance of peace. Since we began this campaign, there is peace throughout the country.

Today, I am aware that some other political outfit is having it’s launch in Gweru. I hope they will embrace the peace that is prevailing in the country. Every political party is allowed to campaign however they want, but they must do so peacefully, uniting people and not dividing people,” said President Mnangagwa.

The President spoke out against hate speech, as he reiterated his message of promoting peace.

“We are a peaceful people, we do not accept hate speech. We expect that people may have different views, that is expected,” he said.

While there have been some attempts by some outsiders to lecture Zimbabwe on democracy, President Mnangagwa said no one is qualified to prescribe democracy on the country.

“We know democracy because we, Zanu-PF, brought democracy, independence and sovereignty to Zimbabwe. We are the masters of democracy. No one and no one under the sun, can ever teach us democracy. We are professors of democracy. Those who think that they can teach us democracy, they can jump into the sea and leave us alone. We know what we want and at what time.”

Zimbabwe draws it’s name from the Great Zimbabwe Monument in Masvingo, and President Mnangagwa said this obliges the people of Masvingo to vote for Zanu-PF, the party which liberated the country.

“You should preserve the legacy of our forefathers, the legacy of Munhumutapa,” he said.

Masvingo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Cde Chadzamira said: “We have come in our large numbers to thank you as a province for the work that you are doing for us.

There are 677 projects that you have implemented in Masvingo, including the construction of new schools, new clinics and bridges. Since the Second Republic came into office, it has also managed to drill 1 291 boreholes in Masvingo.”

Cde Chadzamira said because of these and other projects, the people of Masvingo will vote resoundingly for President Mnangagwa.

Zanu-PF Provincial chair Cde Mavhenyengwa said: “We have 26 Parliamentary constituencies and 242 wards, we want to win them all for President Mnangagwa. So, your Excellency, you can sleep easy because Masvingo will work for you and you will win.” Herald