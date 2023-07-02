CCC ARE CONFUSED COCKROACHES, SAYS ZANU PF CHAIR

Zanu PF Matabeleland South provincial chairperson Mangaliso Ndlovu, mocked the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party and compared them to cockroaches, sentiments that evoked ‘painful’ memories of the Gukurahundi genocide that occurred in the region in the 1980s.
While welcoming President Emmerson Mnangagwa to the Zanu PF
star rally on Saturday at Nyele Primary in Bulilima District, Ndlovu said the
ruling party was more organised than the CCC, whose candidate selection process
had been marred by controversy and publicly referred to the opposition party as
“confused cockroaches.”
“Matabeleland South province is well organised, we don’t
even have a single independent candidate here in Zanu PF while there are others
who are confused. We wonder if they are a Convention for Confused Cockroaches
because what happened during nomination day shows you can’t give them a chance
to lead a village, now what more if they are to lead a country,” he said.
According to the Zanu PF provincial chair, Matabeleland
South was under opposition control for 13 years, from 2000 to 2013, but failed
to make a difference in the province.
“We know how it is to be under the opposition in various
districts here in Matabeleland South. Matabeleland South was fully liberated in
2013 and the development that has come under Zanu PF is astounding,” Ndlovu
claimed.
Ndlovu who is also the Minister of Environment , Climate,
Tourism and Hospitality Industry, challenged the opposition to show what it
achieved for Matabeleland South.
“For the record, we
challenge the opposition to say what it has done from 2002 to 2013 while we shall tell them that from 2013
to now, Zanu PF worked. From 2018 to
now, under Mnangagwa’s leadership, his works are evident,” said the provincial
chairperson.
He also thanked President Mnangagwa for choosing to visit
Bulilima and commemorate the anniversary of the late nationalist, Joshua
Mqabuko Nkomo of Matabeleland South who died on July 1, in 1999.
“We want to thank you because today (Saturday) is a big
day. It was a Thursday in July 1, at 9am when the late (former) president,
Robert Mugabe, announced the passing of Umdala Wethu, Father Zimbabwe. Today is
July 1 and you chose to be here on this
big day, where Zimbabweans celebrate the works of Nkomo’s life, who offered
himself to liberate this country, build the country and unite people,” Ndlovu
said.
Ndlovu added that in honour of Nkomo, who hailed from Matabeleland
South, people in the province will vote for Zanu PF.
“In Nkomo’s honour and in honour of your hard work,
Matabeleland South will not go to the opposition ever again,” claimed the
provincial chair who said that in the past three years, President Mnangagwa has
visited various parts of Matabeleland South.
“You have been to Beitbridge, Gwanda, Insiza, Matobo and
Mangwe. Today you are here in Bulilima. We had a president who for 33 years did
not come here but you in four years have been here and uplifted development in
our province.”
Ndlovu also said the province was grateful that President
Mnangagwa had revived the Joshua Mqabuko Polytechnic in Gwanda which had been
lying idle for years.
“ For more than 40 years we wanted a polytechnic to impart
skills to the young and in two years it is finished, we don’t have the words to thank you. In
three years, Gwanda State University is up, you also provided cows for projects
and things are moving. We have Thulimanyangwe Dam that you are building for us.
We want to thank you for the irrigation schemes here in Bulilima,” said Ndlovu.
“The party in the province is grateful for your work, the
party members will vote for you on August 23, 2023. We thank you for coming
here to enjoy with us in Bulilima, before people proceed to enjoy again in
Maphisa (where Zanu PF was hosting two rallies at these respective places in
honour of Dr Nkomo’s legacy.” CITE
