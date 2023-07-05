BYO U TURNS ON MUNICIPAL GUARDS

The Bulawayo City Council has backtracked on its plans to disband the Municipal Police and replace it with a private security company, following a backlash from residents.
According to a Confidential Council Report last month, the
cash-strapped BCC was planning to disband its municipal police and engage a
private security company on a 12-month rolling contract as part of a raft of measures
to cut its wage bill and improve security.
BCC is also considering reporting bad debtors to the Credit
Bureau, reintroducing the Revenue Hall flea market popularly known as Khothama
with traders interested in occupying the vending stalls required to pay
strictly in foreign currency. “The objective of this action plan is to improve
security measures within the city council by replacing the current security
personnel with a private security company.
“This will ensure accountability, reduce the risk of
collusion with corrupt staff members, and increase overall safety within the
council premises,” reads part of the report. It is stated in the report stated
that there will be improved safety of staff and visitors and improved
performance as a result of the competition among private security companies.
“There will be a more cost-effective solution compared to the current
arrangement.
Council will undertake research and identify suitable
private security companies,” reads the report. Last week, Bulawayo residents
reacted with anger to the proposal, saying the move is not only unprecedented
but an abuse of office and a fertile ground for corruption. In a dramatic
U-turn, Bulawayo Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube yesterday issued a statement
saying Council had no plans to replace the Municipal Police with a private
company.
“Council has no plans to disband any of its sections or
convert permanent employees’ contracts of employment to fixed terms contracts.
The City of Bulawayo does not also carry out such actions without consulting
the relevant stakeholders i.e Workers Union and affected employees.
Stakeholders are requested to take note the official Council position as stated
above,” said Mr Dube.
Below is the full statement: “With reference made to the
article titled “BCC to disband Municipal Police” published in the Chronicle of
Wednesday, 28° June 2023 and articles on various platforms alluding to the
above, please be advised that this is not the position of the City of Bulawayo.
A report outlining various revenue collection strategies
was submitted to a Special General Purposes Committee of the 1″ of June 2023
and several interventions were proposed including: • Replacement of City
Council Municipal Police at the Revenue Hall with a private security company; •
Replacement of City Council permanent staff in the Revenue Hall with contract
workers and; • Reopening of Khothama Market. The above proposals were not
approved or adopted by Council.
Council has no plans to disband any of its sections not
convert permanent employees’ contracts of employment to fixed terms contracts.
The City of Bulawayo does not also carry out such actions without consulting
the relevant stakeholders i.e Workers Union and affected employees.
Stakeholders are requested to take note the official Council position as stated
above.” Chronicle
