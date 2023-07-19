BODY FOUND DUMPED AT POMONA

It was taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals mortuary for a post-mortem.

A BODY of a man was found at Bitumen World Pomona on Friday.

Benson Masora (47) was on duty operating a bulldozer at the dumpsite on the day.

He took a closer look and then noticed a human hand protruding from the waste.

Benson stopped the bulldozer and informed the security guards, Irvine Dzikiti and Christopher Matigiri, to establish if it really was a human body.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the incident saying a report was filed.

“Police are investigating a suspected murder case where a human body was discovered at a waste in Pomona,” said Insp Chakanza.

“The body was taken to Parirenyatwa Hospital Mortuary for post-mortem,” he said. H Metro