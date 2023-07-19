BODY FOUND DUMPED AT POMONA

It was taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals mortuary for a post-mortem.
Benson Masora (47) was on duty operating a bulldozer at the
dumpsite on the day.
He took a closer
look and then noticed a human hand protruding from the waste.
Benson stopped the bulldozer and informed the security
guards, Irvine Dzikiti and Christopher Matigiri, to establish if it really was
a human body.
Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore
Chakanza, confirmed the incident saying a report was filed.
“Police are investigating a suspected murder case where a
human body was discovered at a waste in Pomona,” said Insp Chakanza.
“The body was taken to Parirenyatwa Hospital Mortuary for
post-mortem,” he said. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment