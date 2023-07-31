BISHOP, WIFE AND MOTHER PERISH IN ACCIDENT

A CHURCH leader, his wife and mother died in a road traffic accident along Mutare Road on Friday.

Flaming Word Worship Centre church bishop, Zondiwa Mafuleni, his wife Patricia, his mother and three other relatives died in a road traffic accident while returning from a funeral in Honde Valley.

Five other passengers were injured.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the accident saying 11 passengers were on board a Mitsubishi minibus.

“Six people died while six others were injured when a Mitsubishi minibus with 11 passengers on board was hit on the left side by a Freightliner Columbia truck, with one passenger on board, at the 158 km peg along Harare-Mutare Road on Friday, at around 1830hrs,” said Ass-Comm Nyathi.

“As a result of the accident, the Mitsubishi minibus, which was overtaking a convoy of vehicles, was dragged by the Freightliner Columbia truck to the right for about 40 meters.

“The bodies of the victims were taken to Rusape General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital,” said Ass-Comm Nyathi.

He also confirmed another fatal road traffic accident, which occurred on Friday at around 8pm at the 56km peg along Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road, where four people were killed.

A Honda Fit vehicle, with three passengers on board, was involved in a head-on collision with a Shacman F 3000 haulage truck.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Esigodini District Hospital mortuary for post-mortem. H Metro