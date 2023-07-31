BISHOP, WIFE AND MOTHER PERISH IN ACCIDENT

Flaming Word Worship Centre church bishop, Zondiwa
Mafuleni, his wife Patricia, his mother and three other relatives died in a
road traffic accident while returning from a funeral in Honde Valley.
Five other passengers were injured.
National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi, confirmed the accident saying 11 passengers were on board a Mitsubishi
minibus.
“Six people died
while six others were injured when a Mitsubishi minibus with 11 passengers on
board was hit on the left side by a Freightliner Columbia truck, with one
passenger on board, at the 158 km peg along Harare-Mutare Road on Friday, at
around 1830hrs,” said Ass-Comm Nyathi.
“As a result of the accident, the Mitsubishi minibus, which
was overtaking a convoy of vehicles, was dragged by the Freightliner Columbia
truck to the right for about 40 meters.
“The bodies of the victims were taken to Rusape General
Hospital mortuary for post-mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same
hospital,” said Ass-Comm Nyathi.
He also confirmed another fatal road traffic accident,
which occurred on Friday at around 8pm at the 56km peg along
Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road, where four people were killed.
A Honda Fit vehicle, with three passengers on board, was
involved in a head-on collision with a Shacman F 3000 haulage truck.
The bodies of the victims were taken to Esigodini District
Hospital mortuary for post-mortem. H Metro
