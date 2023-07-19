BISHOP POSTS NUDES, DIVIDES CHURCH

CONGREGANTS at Zion Christian Church Kumuka Kwavakafa Nhaudzashe (ZCCKK) are divided after their bishop proposed love and posted nude pictures to his elder brother’s daughter in-law.
The man of the cloth, Lyphet Matenda Mugaviri, proposed to
Olinda Mashavave, the wife of Lesly Mugaviri.
Bishop Matenda’s church is headquartered in Rutenga and he
has three wives.
One of the church’s elders, Jonathan Chauke, confirmed the
incident.
“I am fourth from the bishop and l acknowledge that this
matter has created factions.
“We spoke with the bishop after this incident and we
advised him to step down.
“However, within the committee, others insisted that we
should forgive him.
“He should repent and avoid causing confusion.
“Some sections are disappointed over the way the man of
cloth behaved and we need to take proper action.
“Another key challenge is that we didn’t have a signed
constitution, that’s why he is manipulating the system.”
When contacted for comment, the implicated bishop referred
all questions to his church advisor, Kufakunesu Mubhoyi.
Mubhoyi said: The church may split because the royal family
is fighting for power and the desire to control the church.
“As the church, we advised them to resolve this issue as a
family without affecting the church’s activities.
“It’s a tricky situation because people have different and
personal interests.
“This issue started as a family issue and the family should
continue to resolve its problems.
“However, the bigger part of the church congregation wants
the bishop to stay and continue to serve in the kingdom of God.”
He added: “Our church constitution and doctrine accept if
the bishop testifies and confesses in the presence of the steering committee.
“After that, the bishop is not allowed to perform certain
duties for a certain period of time until we conduct a kuchenura ceremony and
reinstate him.
“Another critical issue is that the aggrieved muroora
should personally come forward with the matter, we cannot just rely on
downloaded chats and we are not even seeing her face.”
He said: “Currently, l am busy, l will call you, yes l am
aware of the issue.”
However, in one of the audios, the bishop clearly admitted
that the matter is being dealt with by his grandson called Matonzi.
“What we discussed as a family pane charambika here? I will
go back to Matonzi, maybe by August, ndinenge ndagadzirisa.
“l said sorry and sorry wani. By August ndinenge
ndagadzirisa ndakupedzera.”
In response, Lesly is heard insisting that the church
should cleanse the bishop.
“You talked about our issue with minister in charge Mahachi
and you were already cleansed in my absence.
“Do not test me, handina kukumukirai ndimi makanyenga my
wife.
“Keep on praying for people, but do not attempt to give
people holy communion while I am still alive. I don’t want you to continue
moving around claiming that I am framing you.
“If you own up to your mistakes and pay for them, l will
even come and dance during the church service.”
One of the church members, who refused to be named, said:
“Bishop has caused serious distress among believers. The
effects are that the church could split.
“Our bishop should repent and avoid causing confusion, he
is trying to convince some few elders of the church to allow him to lead.” H Metro
