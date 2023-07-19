BISHOP POSTS NUDES, DIVIDES CHURCH

CONGREGANTS at Zion Christian Church Kumuka Kwavakafa Nhaudzashe (ZCCKK) are divided after their bishop proposed love and posted nude pictures to his elder brother’s daughter in-law.

The man of the cloth, Lyphet Matenda Mugaviri, proposed to Olinda Mashavave, the wife of Lesly Mugaviri.

Bishop Matenda’s church is headquartered in Rutenga and he has three wives.

One of the church’s elders, Jonathan Chauke, confirmed the incident.

“I am fourth from the bishop and l acknowledge that this matter has created factions.

“We spoke with the bishop after this incident and we advised him to step down.

“However, within the committee, others insisted that we should forgive him.

“He should repent and avoid causing confusion.

“Some sections are disappointed over the way the man of cloth behaved and we need to take proper action.

“Another key challenge is that we didn’t have a signed constitution, that’s why he is manipulating the system.”

When contacted for comment, the implicated bishop referred all questions to his church advisor, Kufakunesu Mubhoyi.

Mubhoyi said: The church may split because the royal family is fighting for power and the desire to control the church.

“As the church, we advised them to resolve this issue as a family without affecting the church’s activities.

“It’s a tricky situation because people have different and personal interests.

“This issue started as a family issue and the family should continue to resolve its problems.

“However, the bigger part of the church congregation wants the bishop to stay and continue to serve in the kingdom of God.”

He added: “Our church constitution and doctrine accept if the bishop testifies and confesses in the presence of the steering committee.

“After that, the bishop is not allowed to perform certain duties for a certain period of time until we conduct a kuchenura ceremony and reinstate him.

“Another critical issue is that the aggrieved muroora should personally come forward with the matter, we cannot just rely on downloaded chats and we are not even seeing her face.”

He said: “Currently, l am busy, l will call you, yes l am aware of the issue.”

However, in one of the audios, the bishop clearly admitted that the matter is being dealt with by his grandson called Matonzi.

“What we discussed as a family pane charambika here? I will go back to Matonzi, maybe by August, ndinenge ndagadzirisa.

“l said sorry and sorry wani. By August ndinenge ndagadzirisa ndakupedzera.”

In response, Lesly is heard insisting that the church should cleanse the bishop.

“You talked about our issue with minister in charge Mahachi and you were already cleansed in my absence.

“Do not test me, handina kukumukirai ndimi makanyenga my wife.

“Keep on praying for people, but do not attempt to give people holy communion while I am still alive. I don’t want you to continue moving around claiming that I am framing you.

“If you own up to your mistakes and pay for them, l will even come and dance during the church service.”

One of the church members, who refused to be named, said:

“Bishop has caused serious distress among believers. The effects are that the church could split.

“Our bishop should repent and avoid causing confusion, he is trying to convince some few elders of the church to allow him to lead.” H Metro