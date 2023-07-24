BIGWIGS SHUN CHAMISA RALLIES



Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) senior officials have continued to shun their leader, Mr Nelson Chamisa who was a lone figure at the party’s rally at Dulivhadzimu Stadium here yesterday.

It is understood that after a fall-out on the handling of the party’s candidate selection exercise in the opposition political party, senior leaders including Mr Tendai Biti, Professor Welshman Ncube and Dr Thokozani Khuphe have decided to distance themselves.

The state of affairs has seen the party fielding double candidates in some areas with others opting to stand as independents.

At the rally, which was characterised by a poor sound system, Mr Chamisa only brought with him his national party organiser, Mr Amos Chibaya and deputy party spokesperson Mr Gift Ostallos Siziba and a couple of candidates from Beitbridge.

Mr Chamisa took more than one hour to address the crowd because of a poor public address system.

Some party supporters later brought new cables to fix the public address system after 4pm. Most of them had been stuck at the stadium since 10am.

In his address, the opposition leader promised to roll out policies that Government is already seized with.

Mr Chamisa said if elected, he will initiate a national healing process, introduce social grants for the elderly and vulnerable members of the community, rural transformation, dam construction, introduce value-addition on all exports and minerals.

He also pledged to review civil servants’ salaries and to offer them United States Dollars and the Continuous Assessment Learning Activities (CALA) among other policies.

“Under my government, I will ensure that we carry out a national peace and healing process. We need to make peace with each other and move forward as a nation,” he said.

Zanu-PF’s Second Secretary and Vice-President Kembo Mohadi, who is in charge of the National Peace and Reconciliation portfolio, is already engaging community, church and civic society leaders with the view of enhancing peace and economic development in the country.

“We have a lot of minerals in this country and under the CCC government we are going to implement the beneficiation and value-addition policy on all exports. At the same time we want to build new towns in areaswhere there are mines,” said Mr Chamisa.

Appearing out of touch with current affairs, he promised to open more births and passport issuing offices including in Beitbridge.

The Government opened a passport processing office in Beitbridge last year and has birth certificates offices in each districts including sub offices at the ward level.

He promised devolution, to build dams, pay civil servants’ salaries in US dollars and rehabilitate the Beitbridge-Chirundu highway. Mr Chamisa promised to fight corruption. Chronicle