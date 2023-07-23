BALLOT PRINTING BEGINS AMID LEGAL CHALLENGES

PRINTING of ballot papers that will be used during the August 23 harmonised polls has commenced, but the process is being delayed by election-related cases that are before the courts.
In an interview, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chief
elections officer Mr Utloile Silaigwana said some of the cases have a bearing
on the final list of candidates who will be on the ballot.
“The process of printing ballot papers has started,” he said.
“However, a few hitches have been experienced owing to
appeals before the courts arising from the June 21 nomination process and
outcome.”
The commission, he said, was close to finalising processing
applications for postal voting from members of the uniformed forces, as well as
election officials intending to cast their votes ahead of polling day when they
will be on official duty.
“The commission is still processing the 18 013 applications
for postal votes.
“So far, it has found that more than 380 of these
applicants are not on the voters’ roll, hence they are not eligible for voting.
“As soon as the verification exercise is complete,
successful applicants will receive their requisite materials.
“The process has been partially hamstrung by nomination
appeals, which are yet to be determined by the courts. These have a bearing on
printing of ballot papers.”
On Wednesday last week, United Zimbabwe Alliance (UZA)
leader Mrs Elisabeth Valerio won her appeal against ZEC’s rejection of her
nomination papers and has since been added to the list of
candidates contesting the presidential election.
The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) is suing 41
National Assembly and local authority candidates who filed nomination papers
under the party’s name.
The party wants the candidates to be removed from the final
list of candidates.
The Electoral Court is also dealing with an application
seeking to have CCC National Assembly candidates in Bulawayo disqualified for
allegedly filing their nomination papers out of time.
Independent presidential candidate Mr Saviour Kasukuwere
has an application before the Supreme Court seeking nullification of a recent
High Court ruling barring him from contesting the polls.
Meanwhile, ZEC says it is ready for the Provincial Council
of Chiefs elections scheduled for Thursday next week.
A committee comprising representatives from the commission
and the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works has since been set up to
supervise the polls.
Said Mr Silaigwana: “The commission is currently busy with
preparations for election of chiefs to the Provincial Council of Chiefs for the
eight non-metropolitan provinces.
“The elections will be presided over by provincial
elections officers of the eight non-metropolitan provinces.”
He said the provincial election officers completed a
two-day training exercise yesterday.
“The provincial assemblies of chiefs will meet on August 3,
2023 to elect members to their respective Provincial Council of Chiefs.
“The combined Provincial Councils of Chiefs become the
National Council of Chiefs or simply the Council of Chiefs.”
In total, he said, 36 chiefs will be elected into the
council.
“The commission has already prepared the ballot paper for the
election.
“It is important to note that the ballot paper is blank
since the commission does not know the names of chiefs who will be nominated
for election on August 3.
“On election day, the chiefs assemble at the designated
provincial centres and nominate preferred candidates.
“If a candidate is nominated and is uncontested, he or she
becomes duly elected.
If many candidates are nominated at once, the law allows
for an adjournment of a maximum of three hours to allow the chiefs to campaign
before an election is conducted through secret ballot to determine the winner.”
This process, he added, is repeated until all the required
members of the Provincial Council of Chiefs have been elected. Sunday Mail
