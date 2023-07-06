BAKER'S INN CUTS BREAD PRICES

Superbrand Baker’s Inn Bakery has reduced the price of bread alleviating the strain on the pockets of Zimbabweans.
In an era where rising costs have become the norm, Baker’s
Inn, has emerged as a knight in shining armour by slashing bread prices, making
daily bread a little more affordable for everyone.
In support of Government efforts to drive prices down,
Baker’s Inn has taken it upon itself to combat speculative pricing.
In an interview, Baker’s Inn COO Mr Benjamin Mavros
applauded the Government in its efforts to stabilise the market.
“We have seen the Government’s notable efforts to combat
inflation and in support of this, we have reduced the price of bread as a way
to hold our local currency,” said Mr Mavros.
“Bread is a basic commodity and should thus be affordable
and available to everybody. Baker’s Inn values its customers nationwide and
that is why the new price of bread will be experienced across the entire
country, from Beitbridge to Gokwe to Victoria Falls,” he said.
Baker’s Inn has taken a stance against speculative pricing
and will continue to offer premium baked goods at the best prices. The new
price of bread has been pegged at $ZWL5,800 wholesale, and $ZWL6,400 retail.
Taking note of the financial hardship felt by many families
in the country, Baker’s Inn recognised the importance of supporting their
community during tough times. Hence, the decision was made to reduce the price
of their signature bread without compromising on quality and taste.
“We expect our customers to be very excited by this
reduction and as a result we are expecting to see volume growth,” he added.
This move has not only delighted patrons, but it has also
rekindled their love for freshly baked Baker’s Inn bread, setting off a flurry
of excitement and gratitude within the community. Herald
