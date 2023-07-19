BABA GUTI'S BODY EXPECTED SATURDAY

The body of the distinguished academic and religious leader and founder of Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa (Zaoga) Forward in Faith Ministries International, Archbishop Ezekiel Guti, is expected to arrive from South Africa on Saturday afternoon.
Archbishop Guti died on July 5, leaving behind an enormous
history of evangelism spanning 63 years since he founded ZAOGA FIF.
In the past fortnight, tributes have been pouring in from
celebrities, politicians, business leaders, clergymen and other influential
figures in Zimbabwe and the rest of the world.
In a letter addressed to Greater Harare, Norton and
Chitungwiza leaders and saints, Secretary General of ZAOGA FIF Apostle Mishael
Nyambo said: “We announce the homecoming of our Father, who is accompanied by
our mother, Archbishop Prof Eunor Guti and the family this Saturday around
noon.
“We therefore encourage Greater Harare, Norton, and
Chitungwiza members to come in numbers and honour our Father at the Robert
Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, Harare, on this historic day,” Apostle
Nyambo said.
He also said mourners would line up along Joshua Mqabuko
Nkomo Road from the airport roundabout to Braeside roundabout before the convoy
proceeds to a funeral parlour.
The church had organised grand celebrations which everyone
was free to attend. Those from outside Harare were encouraged to come for the
grand celebrations scheduled for 3 – 6 August.
The late Ezekiel Guti has been described as a modern day
Christian giant who dedicated his life to preaching the word of God.
In his condolence message, President Mnangagwa said the
death of Prof Guti left him “deeply shattered and saddened”.
He said Prof Guti’s works and footprints indelibly abounded
across the length and breadth of the country, well beyond the vast, national movement
of congregants and places of worship that he led.
Vice President Constantino Chiwenga described the late
clergyman as a towering figure in Zimbabwe’s Christian movement, nation
building and preservation of the social fabric.
Over and above his religious calling, Archbishop Guti also
played a role in several other nation building initiatives including in the
education and health sectors where he founded the Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti
University and the Mbuya Dorcas Hospital in Harare. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment