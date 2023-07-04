ATTEND ZANU PF RALLIES, VOTE IT OUT, SAYS CHAMISA

OPPOSITION Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has advised his supporters to attend Zanu PF campaign rallies for their safety, but vote it out in the ballot box on August 23.
This comes amid reports of rising political tension mostly
in the rural areas, where members of a shadowy Zanu PF affiliate, Forever
Associates Zimbabwe, are said to be conducting door-to-door campaigns warning
villagers against voting for opposition candidates.
Addressing hundreds of party supporters and aspiring
councillors at an opposition member’s homestead in Mahusekwa, Marondera West
constituency on Saturday, Chamisa bemoaned the continued victimisation of his
supporters.
“Let’s go and vote, but in the meantime, apply the mango
strategy — yellow inside and green outside. When they chant Zanu PF slogans,
join them. We don’t want you to get killed for politics. But when you go to
vote, you just know whom you will vote for,” he said.
“I acknowledge the presence of traditional leaders here. I
have received information that some were being victimised. If one has support,
he can’t victimise people. When you see a man carrying a stick to bed, it means
there is no longer love at all.
“Zanu PF knows it does not have support at all. When we get
into power, we will not change the traditional leadership. When we get into
power, we will not seek the support of the traditional leadership. We will make
them stay out of politics for them to perform their mandate of being the
custodians of our culture,” he said.
Chamisa accused the ruling party of paying some of its
members to contest the upcoming polls as CCC candidates to confuse the
electorate and divide the opposition vote.
“I see the police have tightened security in this locality,
but it does not surprise me. I know it.
Panofamba mhondoro, mashizha anodonha. Where a giant walks, leaves
scatter.
“They (Zanu PF) are panicking. Change is nigh but you need
to be strong. Some of us are now getting paid because they know that they will
not win in a fair competition.
“That is why they fielded double candidates in some
constituencies for our party. But it will not destroy us. Our faith is in
Jesus.
“We are launching our campaign programme in Mashonaland
Central in Bindura. We believe in Jesus. I see Mnangagwa wants to rule by hook
or crook, but we will not let him prevail.
“They took the party headquarters through unorthodox means.
He recalled our MPs from Parliament, but we launched a new thing and we are
back in Parliament. Do not focus on Mnangagwa’s rigging. We are sorting it,” he
said. Newsday
