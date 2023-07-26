ANOTHER SCHOOL FACES COLLAPSE IN KWEKWE

FIXED infrastructure and movable property at Kwekwe’s Camelot Group of Schools is under threat from illegal mining activities that are taking place within the premises and outside.
Worryingly, the development comes just when the Kwekwe
community is yet to resolve the collapse of a classroom block at Globe and
Phoenix Primary School into underground mining tunnels, which left scores of
learners at the school injured.
A house in the same neighborhood also fell into a shallow
underground tunnel as a result of illegal mining activities, which are rampant
in the city.
Camelot Group of Schools, which has primary and secondary
schools, is the latest to fall victim to illegal mining activities amid reports
that a number of mines had registered their claims within the school premises.
The development has prompted the Kwekwe District Civil
Protection Unit (CPU), led by the chairman, Mr Fortune Mpungu, to visit the
site and assess the situation.
It has emerged that three mines were registered within the
school premises and they produced special grants from Kwekwe City Council while
another was registered with the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development in
1990s before the establishment of the school. The miners are using these
special grants by Kwekwe City Council to extract the yellow metal from the
area.
However, the school through its board chair Mr Jethro
Nyarota has raised alarm over potential risks given that the mines were pegged
within the 80-hectare piece of land, which belongs to the school.
“We are worried that these mining activities are going to
damage infrastructure and disturb the learning process,” said Mr Nyarota.
“We also have plans to construct hostels and expand the
school towards the area, which is being operated by the miners, and by the time
we want to construct the hostels, the land would have been damaged.”
He said some parents were even contemplating removing their
children from the school fearing for their safety. District Schools Inspector,
Mr Herbert Maziriri said the development was undermining the education system.
“I think when authorities are issuing these permits, they
should prioritise the safety of learners and prioritise education,” he said.
“Camelot is one of the best schools in the district in
terms of pass rates and performance. If this continues to happen under our
watch, we are sending the wrong message.”
Environmental Management Agency (EMA) Kwekwe District
officer, Mr Daniel Magombedze, ordered the closure of the mines with immediate
effect.
“Being granted a special grant does not mean the miners
should start mining. They should go through all the processes with the Ministry
of Mines and unless we grant them the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA),
the mining remains illegal. The mining should therefore stop forthwith,” he
said. Herald
