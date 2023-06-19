ZIMBA ARRESTED IN SA FOR KILLING NEWBORN BABY

A 27 YEAR-OLD Zimbabwean woman was arrested by South African police for allegedly killing her newborn baby before concealing the body in an empty stand at Ratsaka village in Morebeng area of Limpopo Province.
In a statement yesterday, the South African provincial
police spokesperson for Limpopo, Lieutenant Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the
incident occurred last Thursday.
He said the suspect is facing a charge of concealment of
birth.
The suspect whose name police could not release will soon
appear at the Morebeng Magistrate Court.
“The South African Police Service in Morebeng arrested a
27-year-old suspect for a case of concealment of birth after the body of a
newborn baby boy was found at an empty stand at Ratsaka village on Thursday, 15
June 2023 at around 4pm,” he said.
Police were notified about the incident and upon arrival
with the emergency personnel, they found the newborn baby in the unoccupied
yard and he was certified dead at the scene.
“Our officers got a tip-off about and upon arrival at the
scene together with the emergency services personnel, they found the body of
the newborn baby lying on the ground near the suspect’s place of residence,”
said Lt Col Ledwaba.
“From our investigations, we established that the suspect
is a Zimbabwean woman aged 27 and she was arrested. She will appear in court
facing charges of concealment of birth and infanticide.”
Limpopo provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General
Thembi Hadebe applauded the members for managing to track down the suspect
leading to her arrest.
In 2021, another 29-year-old Zimbabwean woman was arrested
for drowning her newly-born baby girl in a 20-litre bucket of boiling water in
South Africa.
Prior to committing the crime, Wendy Tapiwa Chipo of
Rietfonten in Gauteng province allegedly tried to abort the pregnancy without
success.
It is alleged that Chipo then submerged the baby in a
20-litre bucket of boiling water before shoving the body in a plastic bag.
She ganged up with a friend to bury the body at a nearby
bush.
In 2019, a 30-year-old Zimbabwean woman was left grieving
when her newborn baby fell to his death at Mamelodi Hospital, east of Pretoria
after nurses allegedly refused to help her while giving birth, Chronicle
