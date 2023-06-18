ZEC CALLS FOR WOMEN, YOUTH QUOTAS NOMINATIONS

The constitutional amendment introduced a 30 percent
women’s quota in local authorities and 10 seats for youths in the National
Assembly.
In a statement, ZEC Chief Elections Officer, Mr Utloile
Silaigwana, said the party list for the women’s quota should include women
eligible to be elected as councillors while the youths should be aged between
18 and 35.
“The ZEC would like to draw the public’s attention to
Constitutional Amendment Number 2 of 2021, which among other provisions, says a
political party contesting in the local authority elections may submit a
nomination paper containing the names of women as party-list candidates
nominated by such party for every local authority in which it intends to field
two or more (non-party-list) candidates for direct election as councillors,” Mr
Silaigwana said. He added that the party list for the local authority must have
at least 30 percent of the total number of the local authority concerned as
women aged 21 years and above. The list must be lodged with the District
Elections Officer for the local authority to which it relates on any day before
nomination and if lodged on nomination day, at the local authority offices
which have been designated as Nomination Court venues in terms of Proclamation
4 of 2023.
On the youth quota list, Mr Silaigwana said any party
contesting the National Assembly constituency elections may submit a youth
party list for each province it is contesting.
“The party list must be lodged with the Provincial
Elections Officer for the province to which it relates. The Provincial
Elections Officer will be the nomination officer for that province,” Mr
Silaigwana said.
He added that the party list must be submitted to the
Provincial Nomination Officer on nomination day at the designated Provincial
Magistrates Court venues specified in Proclamation 4 of 2023.
The nomination courts for this year’s harmonised elections
will sit on Wednesday. Herald
