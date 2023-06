ZANU-PF is threatening to chase away CCC Gwekwe members from their homes.



This intimidation is illegal as it violates Section 133A, 133B and Section 3(b)(ii) of the Electoral Act.



ZEC, come forward and speak against these unfair malpractices by ZANU-PF if independent.@ZECzim pic.twitter.com/JG1dTiwHD7