Thursday, 29 June 2023

ZANU PF TAKES LEGAL ACTION OVER CCC CANDIDATES

Thursday, June 29, 2023

THE opposition CCC failed to meet the deadline to register 15 of its National Assembly Members in Bulawayo on June 21 and Zanu PF is contesting the decision by the Zimbabwe Election Commission to extend the sitting of the Nomination Court.

 

