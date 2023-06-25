ZANU PF ROPES IN MAMBO DHUTERERE

ZANU PF, which yesterday launched its campaign for the August 23 general elections has snubbed their praise singer Chief Shumba Hwenje for Mambo Dhuterere.
Hwenje is famed for the song ED Pfee, which became an
anthem at Zanu PF rallies ahead of the 2018 elections
He recently released an album cover art and tracklist for
an album set to be released ahead of the elections.
The album titled Special Branch carries 10 tracks- ED
Chete, More Fire, Huchi, Saka Uchaita Sei, State House, Shumba Ngavapinde,
Ndomuvhotera Chete, Chakabatwa Kuti Dzvii, Mai Wellie, and Mpela Mpela.
The project is said to have been angled to be the official
Zanu PF campaign album, but in a change of plans, Hwenje was informed that
Mambo Dhuterere was going to be the official campaign praise singer and is set
to release an album ahead of the elections
“Hwenje was ready to entertain party supporters and also
praise Mnangagwa,” said a source within Zanu PF.
“He is a tried and tested musician and it came as a
surprise that Mambo Dhuterere was going to take Hwenje’s place after all the
preparations.”
Mambo Dhuterere is set to release songs that praise
Mnangagwa that will be used during the campaign.
Standard Style sampled two of the yet-to-be-released songs
by Mambo Dhuterere that praise Mnangagwa.
One of them is titled Zanu PF Kuwinner Mugariro and another
one which features musician-cum politician Sandra Ndebele who is running for a
municipal seat in ward 20, Pelandaba-Tshabalala in Bulawayo under the Zanu PF
ticket.
Ndebele has for long participated in musical galas
organised by Zanu PF and her involvement in active party politics became more
visible when she was appointed Zanu PF women’s league Bulawayo representative
for Young Women in Economic Development.
In the past, Zanu PF had praise singers such as Tambaoga,
the late Chinx Chingaira and Mbare Chimurenga Choir, among others.
Pride Mkono, a political analyst and activist blasted
musicians’ involvement in politics.
“Most of these so-called musicians are opportunists and are
political activists of the ruling party hiding behind art,” Mkono said.
“It is an indictment that they have been trying to reinvent
themselves through politics when most of their careers are all but done.
“To them, joining politics is being part of the gravy
train.
“They want to eat with the elites who are oppressing and
stealing from the masses.”
In an interview with NewsDay, renowned music critic and academic Fred Zindi said Sandra Ndebele’s move was inspired by money.
“It is a free world, she (Ndebele-Sibindi) has seen others
making money out of Zanu PF. Why should she be left behind? There is no money
in music, but in politics,” Zindi said.
Mambo Dhuterere released his album Nadah Pachiputukezi at a
glittering launch ceremony that was held at the Harare International Conference
Centre and graced by politicians, mainly from Zanu PF.
At the launch, the album was auctioned for US$30 000.
