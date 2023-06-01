ZANU PF PLAYING AND EATING WITH CCC, SAYS CHAPMAN

LEADER of the Democratic Union of Zimbabwe (DUZ) Robert Chapman says Zanu PF and Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) officials actually “play and eat” together and are taking Zimbabweans for a ride.
Addressing journalists on the sidelines of a meeting with
party members in Dangamvura, Mutare last Saturday, Chapman said officials from
the two parties were close to each other and were not serious about developing
the country.
“There was great opportunity and light at the end of the
tunnel when we had the GNU (Government of National Unity). We started seeing
Zimbabwe becoming more prosperous and things started to change. Unfortunately,
those folks that were in the GNU are still part of the system right now. They
sit and eat at the same table. They were even given US$40 000 (housing loans)
each,” Chapman said.
“Those people own companies together, they represent each
other in their business and lawyers from the opposition are representing
companies owned by officials from the ruling party founded fraudulently.
“If you have a councillor or an MP and the system has not
been working for you for a long period in your area, then it is high time you
removed them from office. Why would you vote for a person who has been in power
for a long period but without bringing development, then why should we continue
voting for those people?
Chapman urged Zimbabweans to register and vote for change
saying if the Zanu PF government is given another five years, everything will
go down the drain.
“We cannot do the same things that we have been doing for
the past years. DUZ has come to change the game. Politics is now shifting. Look
at what has happened in Zambia and Lesotho among other African countries, new
parties are taking over and we are ready for that. DUZ is going to bring economic prosperity,
justice and modernisation to Zimbabwe. If we keep them in power for the next
five years, it will be expensive and painful for Zimbabweans,” he said.
DUZ secretary-general Pishai Muchauraya said the party was
ready to deliver.
“In the politics of today, there is no longer the big
brother mentality. As DUZ we are ready for the elections. We have the people
and structures throughout the country. We are going to contest in all council
and parliamentary elections,” said Muchauraya, a former Makoni South legislator
under the then Morgan Tsvangirai-led MDC party.
He said DUZ would launch its election campaign in Bulawayo
at a date to be advised.
“All is in place and we are expecting thousands of our
supporters to come for the election launch. We are having numerous disgruntled
members from other parties who have come to join us. DUZ is for everyone and we
have our strategies in place to win these elections. President Chapman has come
in place to unite people and develop our country which is in a mess,” he said.
During the meeting, Chapman also said Zimbabwe was reeling
under an economic crisis that had seen prices of basic commodities spiralling,
replicating the 2008 hyperinflation era. Newsday
