ZANU PF IMPOSES BUSINESSMAN : VILLAGERS PLOT REVENGE

Villagers from Checheche in Chipinge are angry with the imposition of businessman Enock Porusingazi as the ruling party candidate for the August 23, 2023 elections.
Speaking in interviews with The Mirror, the villagers said
that Porusingazi lost the primary elections because the electorate no longer
wanted him. They accused him of not initiating any development projects in the
area in his current term
Porusingazi lost the ruling party’s elections to Robert
Nyemudzo but the latter was immediately arrested for brewing illicit beer and
disqualified from the primaries. Porusingazi who came second automatically
became the party candidate.
Combined Checheche Resident Association chairperson Win
Bhila said imposed leaders do not have the interest of the community at heart.
“As a resident association, we want leaders who are community
driven and chosen by the community. It’s the community which needs
representation so we must choose leaders of our choice. Imposition of leaders
by political parties is wrong. Those leaders don’t serve the interests of the
community or the constituency. At times we are given bad leaders,” he said.
Porusingazi said he has done a lot of projects in the
constituency and the electorate should be educated on the roles of an MP.
“I have done a lot of projects for this constituency.
Residents should understand that they are the primary beneficiaries of
everything that i have done. I recently constructed a male ward at St Peters
Mission Hospital and currently i am rehabilitating the Checheche-Mabeye Road
with the help of a private partner since the project requires a lot of money. I
have drilled over 200 boreholes in the constituency and constructed a classroom
block at Checheche High School among many other projects. The electorate should
be educated on the role of an MP which is to make laws and not not rehabilitate
roads,” said Porusungazi
Some Zanu PF supporters accused Porusingazi of failing to
fulfil his promises as a member of parliament hence he lost the party primary
elections. They also accused of working in cohorts with Greenfuel when
villagers were evicted from their ancestral land.
Joel Moyo said locals were determined to dump
non-performers.
“Things have changed. Gone are the days when we got party
directives on who to vote for. Porusingazi also stays in Middle Sabi and that
is Chipinge East,” he said. Masvingo Mirror
