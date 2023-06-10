ZANU PF COUNCILLOR BEDS MARRIED WOMAN

Outgoing Zanu PF Gutu Ward 38 Councillor Takawira Chezhira has dragged a local businessman to Chief Gutu’s court on allegations that the latter is spreading rumors that he was caught red-handed with a married woman.

The case will be heard at 10 am tomorrow and Anderson Singende, who is being accused will pay an initial US$50 to the chief according to summons in the hands of The Mirror.

According to the summons dated June 5, 2023, Chezhira is said to have been caught red-handed with Priviledge Vanda who is married to Tungamirai Havana of Zvinowanda Village near Gutu Mission.

Sindenge who declined to comment is believed to be a Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate for Ward 38.

Chezhira and Vanda were allegedly caught having sexual intercourse in a bush near Havana’s homestead. The incident allegedly happened last week.

“Munovapomera mhosva yokuita upombwe. Zvizhinji munosangana nemubvunzo kudare (you are accusing them of infidelity. You will be asked more in court),” reads part of the summon.

Chezhira said he will not speak to the media when contacted for a comment.

“Handikwanisi kutaura nemi nyaya iyoyo (I cannot speak to you about that issue),” said Chezhira before he hung up his mobile phone.

Efforts to get a comment from Havana and Vhanda were futile. Masvingo Mirror