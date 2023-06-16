ZANU PF CHAIR CLEARED OF 2018 RAPE

HWANGE District Zanu PF District Coordinating Committee chairperson Matthew Muleya and supervisor of ZRP Police Band stationed at Mkushi Camp Depot (formerly Morris Depot) Cuthbert Gwidi, have been cleared of charges of raping a band member after a fundraising dinner in Harare in 2018.

Muleya and Gwidi were discharged after a Harare magistrate Mrs Loice Mukunyadze noted that the State failed to prove a case against them after leading four witnesses.

The pair was discharged after the court upheld their application for discharge at the close of the State’s case.

Allegations against the two were that in 2018, the ZRP Police Band performed at a fundraising dinner where Muleya was a delegate.

After the event, Gwidi allegedly later called the female band member back to the hotel where the event was held and left her in Muleya’s hands.

It was alleged that Muleya then raped the woman twice.

Mrs Shambadzeni Fungura appeared for the State. Herald