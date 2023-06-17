ZACC : CURRENCY MANIPULATION IS CORRUPTION

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) has described the country’s rampant price hikes and alleged currency manipulation as corruption.
Speaking during a National Anti-Corruption Strategy
Steering Committee meeting for 2023, Zacc chairperson Justice Loice
Matanda-Moyo said all Zimbabweans should be involved in the fight against
corruption.
The meeting brought together stakeholders involved in
Zimbabwe’s fight against corruption to come up with the best policies that
promote accountability.
Calling for robust policies that prevent corruption,
Matanda-Moyo said: “We must come up with best policies which are transparent,
which promote accountability, financial discipline in terms of currency
manipulation and pricing corruption whereby people tend to want to profit.”
Urging the urgent enactment of a law that protects
whistleblowers, she added: “Without protecting whistleblowers, there can be no
fight against corruption because witnesses respond to what other whistleblowers
have faced.
“So, if there is victimisation of whistleblowers, people
tend to shy away from reporting, hence the importance of having this piece of
legislation in place.”
Norton legislator Temba Mliswa (Independent) also called on
government to move with the changing times and growing population to provide
enough funding for Zacc programmes and infrastructure.
“The government should take into consideration and move
along with the changing times. The catch and release mode is not working for
this is the failure by the government to accommodate more prisoners due to lack
of prisons,” he said.
The meeting also came up with various committees to craft strategies
and ways to completely erase corruption from its deepest roots. Newsday
