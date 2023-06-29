WOMAN, SISTER-IN-LAW FIGHT OVER FARM

Martha A FIGHT between a Marondera woman and her sister-in-law over her father’s deceased estate has intensified.

Martha Chiedza Gwashure (42), and her sister-in-law, Rumbidzai Samatha Matemachani (36), have been fighting over ownership of her father, Isidore MacDonald Gwashure’s farm since 2019.

Rumbidzai and her late husband, Manatsa Gwashure, were staying at the farm in Marondera when Manatsa passed away in 2019.

Since then, Rumbidzai and Martha have been at odds over who has ownership of the farm and it has delayed distribution of Isidore’s deceased estate.

Martha claims to be the only surviving child and the declared executor of the estate, and accuses Rumbidzai of illegally taking over the farm. Rumbidzai has since been granted a peace order against Martha.

Martha told H-Metro that she was declared executor of her late father’s estate and accused Rumbidzai of using her father’s muscle to illegally takeover the estate.

“I am the only surviving child after my brother died in 2019,” said Martha.

“I was declared the executor of my late father’s estate, and the distribution of the deceased estate is yet to be concluded before the Master of the High Court.

“Rumbidzai refused to leave the farm following the death of her husband, who was my only sibling. “They were never married legally and had no children.

“Samantha wants me to give her notice to visit my father’s grave and be accompanied by a police officer in uniform.

“She is selling my father’s cattle without the consent of the Master of the High Court,” said Martha.

Rumbidzai refused to talk to H-Metro.