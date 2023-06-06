WE WILL NOW REFURBISH MBARE HOUSES : GOVT

Mbare’s New Line area has been declared a state of emergency by the Government which has subsequently ordered that devolution funds be redirected to refurbish housing, sewer systems and enhance garbage collection in the area.
Families in the most dilapidated houses will be profiled
and provided with temporary shelter while their houses are demolished to pave
way for the construction of blocks of flats, this came out during the
post-Cabinet briefing yesterday.
The decision comes as the Second Republic makes concerted
efforts to combat the cholera outbreak, which has seen Zimbabwe recording over
2 000 cases and 15 deaths so far.
Treasury and the Ministry of Health and Child Care have
since been directed to expedite the release of funds to facilitate a
comprehensive response to the cholera outbreak.
Speaking at a post-Cabinet media briefing yesterday, Acting
Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan
Muswere, said the Harare City Council had deprived residents of service
delivery, hence Government’s decision to intervene and act on the serious
health hazard.
“Cabinet wishes to inform the nation that a fact-finding
visit to the New Lines area in Mbare, Harare, by the Ministers of National
Housing and Social Amenities, and Industry and Commerce, as well as officials
from the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, and City of Harare,
revealed that the situation is dire and requires immediate intervention.
“Some of the problems are that the Harare City Council,
which charges monthly rentals of US$100 per room, is not carrying out any
repairs and maintenance and blockages are attended to by volunteers,” he said.
Attorney-General, Advocate Prince Machaya, weighed in
saying that the state of emergency declaration by Cabinet was not based on any
legal provisions, but was necessitated by the dire situation in Mbare.
“What Cabinet agreed was that the situation in the New
Lines area has become so dire that it has become a situation of emergency which
needs to be attended to immediately.
“It was not a declaration under the Civil Protection Act,
Cabinet merely noted that this was a situation that needed immediate action
because the houses in that area were built a long time ago, in 1912. They have
communal toilets which do not function properly resulting in sewage flowing
onto the street, garbage goes uncollected and the houses themselves need
attention,” said Adv Machaya.
Minister Muswere said the Ministry of Health and Child Care
has now been directed to ensure health and safety in the area.
The Government, he said, would employ a multi-sectoral
approach in combating the cholera outbreak not only in Mbare, but countrywide.
Minister Muswere said in light of the continued increase in
cholera cases, Cabinet has resolved that the multi-sectoral approach to
responding to the outbreak be continued with a focus to address water and
sanitation.
The Ministry of Health, working closely with the Ministry
of Finance and Economic Development, will intensify timely releases of funds to
facilitate the cholera comprehensive response.
Zimbabwe has so far recorded 2 076 cases, with 1 942
recoveries and 15 deaths, reflecting a case fatality rate of 2,3 percent.
All 10 provinces have reported suspected cholera cases with
Manicaland, Harare and Matabeleland South provinces contributing 83 percent of
the cases.
Cholera confirmed deaths have been recorded in Harare (3),
Manicaland (8), Mashonaland Central (2), Mashonaland West (1) and Masvingo (1).
Meanwhile, Government has also directed that Covid-19
surveillance be integrated with that of other respiratory diseases in the wake
of increased respiratory infections during the winter season.
Minister Muswere said the pandemic remains under control,
but the nation is encouraged to continue prioritising vaccination activities.
He said Cabinet resolved that vaccination be intensified in
all provinces, supported by the Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and
Devolution, and that communities prioritise getting vaccinated, while
protecting themselves by adhering to all recommended Covid-19 public health and
social measures. Herald
