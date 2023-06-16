WE WILL NOT TAKE TO THE STREETS : CCC

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba says the party will use non-violent means to gain state power.
Speaking at an International Day of the African Child commemoration
hosted by the party in Bulawayo on Friday, Siziba said the party will not be
lured into engaging in violence as a means of assuming power.
The event held under the theme, A Youth-led Revolution,
Reclaiming Zimbabwe’s liberation through the ballot, was attended by youth
representatives from Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South, Mashonaland
Central, Masvingo, Bulawayo and other provinces.
“There are people, our other parties saying Chamisa has no
plan, let me tell you, this struggle. When we were persecuting this struggle
for 20 years, we know the enemy that we are dealing with, they wanted us to be
in the streets, to cause violence so that they would arrest the leader of the
revolution,” said Siziba.
He urged the young people to use the ballot as their method
of winning the struggle.
“We know their behaviour because I say to you fellow young
people, our method of struggle is the ballot, there are those who want a
violent revolution, they have a right to define their struggle, define their
methods, prosecute it, our method as CCC is a non-violent national democratic
revolution to the power of the ballot,” said Siziba.
Siziba also took a swipe at former cabinet minister
Professor Jonathan Moyo for his comments against the party.
“Now our friend we grew up with in Tsholotsho, Jonathan
Moyo, he says to us CCC is weak and so forth, he is speaking in Kenya, this
struggle is local, the revolution is local, the revolution is not being
televised from Nairobi, the revolution is here, we are leading it here.”
Siziba said the opposition party is confident of victory in
the August 23 polls. “We hear them
saying CCC is not going to win, let me tell you, there was a survey by research
Institutions, they predicted a Chamisa victory, police survey: Chamisa victory,
military survey: Chamisa victory, they know that when it comes to the election,
no one in the body politics of this country can defeat Advocate Nelson
Chamisa,” he said.
“They took our
headquarters, Harvest House, members of parliament, colour red, we came with
the new colour yet, went back to the ballot and did a whitewash if we were
weak, we were not going to get the numbers we got in Parliament. The nature of
the democratic revolution, it’s a revolution of culture.”
The party is yet to announce its election candidates with
just a few days before the sitting of the Nomination Courts. CITE
