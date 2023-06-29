WE FAILED TO RUN URBAN COUNCILS, SAYS COLTART

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) aspiring councillor, David Coltart has admitted that the opposition has failed to run urban councils since its inception in 1999.
Speaking after filing his papers for Bulawayo Ward 4,
Coltart said if elected he will tackle corruption and improve service delivery.
“If there is any justifiable criticism of the MDC in the
last 23 years, we won the urban councils but we were not effective enough.
“That is important to address so I hope that we will
address that.
“We will address that and transform not just Bulawayo but
cities across the nation.
Coltart said with the support of the people they could
transform Bulawayo.
“I don’t want to run ahead of myself but if we are elected
and if we have the support of the people, the critical thing to do is to tackle
corruption and then to work with all our citizens in Bulawayo.
“The residents and businesses to work together to transform
our city,” he said.
The opposition, in its variety of forms, has essentially
controlled most urban cities and towns since 1999.
However, that assumption of control has been characterised
by poor service delivery.
Most urban areas are struggling for clean tap water and
poor collection of garbage.
Usually, the opposition accuses the ZANU-PF-controlled
central government of sabotaging it. Openparly,zw
