UZ STUDENTS DENIED BAIL

The four University of Zimbabwe students who defaced church, court and Parliament buildings in central Harare by spray painting on them were denied bail yesterday by Harare magistrate Ms Learmore Mapiye and remanded in custody to June 21 on charges of malicious damage to property.
They drew graffiti on the outside walls of the High Court
of Zimbabwe, the old Parliament building, the Methodist Trinity Church and the
Constitutional Court.
Emmanuel Sitima
(24), Comfort Mpofu (22), Tawanda Watadza (24) and Lionel Wadamombe (24) are
each facing seven counts of malicious damage to property.
Ms Mapiye denied them bail stating that the four were
likely to team up with others and commit similar offences.
“The State has a strong case, if the accused are released
on bail, they will team up with others who are outside to commit further
offences, and those still at large pose a threat to the ongoing
investigations,” she said.
“The buildings which were tainted including the Parliament
of Zimbabwe are serious buildings, therefore, the bail application is
dismissed.”
Allegations are that on May 14, 2023, the four, together
with others who are still at large, went around the city centre protesting the
continued refusal of the courts to grant bail to CCC legislator and deputy
national chairman Job Sikhala.
They spray-painted and defaced several building walls in
the city without the consent of the owners while demanding the immediate
release of Sikhala who has three pending cases before the courts. Herald
