skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Wednesday, 7 June 2023
US$400K FOR JUDGES
Wednesday, June 07, 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
RUNYOKA VICTIM DIES
A Chigodora elderly woman who was bedridden and wheelchair bound for a year has died before her ex-lover could reverse the sex lock spell (r...
A DONKEY WIIL WIN AGAINST MTHULI : CCC
Professor Jonathan Moyo’s recommendations that Dr Thokozani Khupe withdraw from running against Finance Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube, as...
AS KASUKUWERE ENTERS PRESIDENTIAL RACE
SELF-EXILED former Zanu PF political commissar and Cabinet minister, Saviour Kasukuwere has joined the presidential race ahead of this year’...
COP WHO RESIGNED IN SHAME ACQUITTED
A FORMER senior police officer who was accused of allegedly forcing his drinking mate to suck his manhood until he ejaculated on his hand wh...
PRINCIPAL DUMPS WIFE FOR SCHOOL COOK
A KADOMA woman is crying foul after her husband of seven years dumped her for a cook at the school where he is the principal. The woman, T...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment