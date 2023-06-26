UNI STUDENT KILLS HOOKER

A student based in Chegutu reportedly murdered a woman he had hooked up with during a beer binge on Friday evening.

Midlands States University student Tavonga Makotore’s actions have left residents in the small town shocked.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the incident.

“Police in Chegutu have arrested Tavonga Makotore (25) in connection with a case of murder which occurred at a certain house along 17th Street Heroes, Pfupajena on Friday.

“The suspect struck Pamela Manzwiswe (42) on the head with a pick after an argument. The body was found dumped on the side of an unnamed road adjacent to a bar in Heroes location,” he said.

Sources told H-Metro that Pamela’s private parts were cut off.

“The body showed that her private part was ripped out. They were having beers together on Friday evening.

“During investigations, police followed blood stains anga ari muroad since he dragged her from his room and dumped her at the end of the road where she was found on Saturday morning,” said the source.

Another source said: “He murdered this woman on Friday night. Anga achida kumurepa mumba make and then dumped her panze panerimwe bar rinonzi Chitongo.

“He then surrendered himself to the police. The police came to his house and discovered blood stains on his bed and an iron bar. Maybe he was drunk during the altercation, we are not sure about what really transpired. This guy akambopisa ma days aaichinja mari muChegutu.” H Metro