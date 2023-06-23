TWO WARRANTS OF ARREST FOR KASUKUWERE

FUGITIVE former Cabinet Minister Saviour Kasukuwere has two arrest warrants hanging over his head that were issued way before he expressed his intentions to contest for the presidency with police keen to question him, The Herald can report.
Kasukuwere has been desperate to portray his charges as
political, but the fact of the matter is that two warrants of arrest were
issued way back before he expressed his intentions to run for the highest
office in the land.
On Wednesday, Kasukuwere was among 11 candidates that
successfully filed their nomination papers to contest presidential elections on
August 23.
He will stand as an independent candidate.
In interviews with the South African media where he is
based, Kasukuwere sought to paint a picture of persecution by the Zimbabwe
Government and alleged that he feared arrest on political grounds once he lands
in the country to campaign ahead of elections.
However, The Herald can reveal that a warrant of arrest was
issued on January 18, 2019 by retired Harare magistrate Mr Hosea Mujaya after
the former Cabinet minister and key G40 figure in the late President Robert
Mugabe’s Government, failed to appear for trial on four counts of criminal
abuse of office.
Another was issued after Kasukuwere failed to resubmit his
passport to the clerk of court during the agreed period.
The disgraced former Cabinet minister has been making
feeble attempts to play the persecution card as he has been portraying his
charges as politically motivated, but the fact of the matter is that he was
issued with warrants of arrest after he skipped court proceedings and after he
proved untrustworthy.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi told The Herald last night that police were in possession of two
warrants which had not been cancelled.
“We have two warrants of arrest that have not been
cancelled yet. The first warrant was issued by magistrate Mujaya on 18 January
2019 where he was facing criminal law charges under Section 174 (b) (a) of the
criminal law code because he defaulted court under number CRB HarareR842/18.
“The second warrant is under 39/18, he was given his
passport but failed to submit it back within the stipulated period so the
police should execute these warrants they are currently in possession of and so
far there are no indications that they have been cancelled,” he said.
In a separate interview, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary
Affairs Permanent Secretary Virginia Mabhiza said Kasukuwere should submit
himself before the laws of Zimbabwe.
“When someone is issued with a warrant of arrest, they
should submit before the law. What he should do is submit himself before the
law and seek cancellation of the warrants. He has his lawyers, so they should
advise him on what he should do. His submission to the law is standard procedure,”
she said. Herald
