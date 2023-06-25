TWO LECTURERS SUSPENDED OVER PUPILS SEXUAL ABUSE

TWO Midlands State University (MSU) lecturers have been suspended on allegations of emotional and sexual abuse of students as well as abuse of university resources.
Mr Brighton Munaku
(31) commonly known as Pablo and Mr
Godknows Chera all from the Department of Media, Communication, Film and
Theatre Arts, under the Faculty of Arts received their suspension letters on
Friday. Mr Munaku confirmed to have received the suspension letter to Sunday
News.
“Yes, it is true that I received a suspension letter from
the institution yesterday (Friday). I have two charges, the first being the
emotional abuse of students and the second being abuse of university
resources,” he said.
Mr Chera on the other hand professed ignorance on the
suspension saying he did not receive any suspension letter. The two lecturers
have over the past few years established themselves as Film and Production
lecturers of repute who led by example in implementing Education 5.0 which
entails a five-mission model of teaching, research, community service,
innovation and industrialisation, which was established to move the nation
forward towards an innovation-led and knowledge-driven economy.
This was through the production of local film production
“Tsvakai” which is premièring on ZTV. Directed by Mr Chera and edited by Mr Munaku who also plays
the role of one of the main actors Dambudzo, the film features students from
different programmes and a few community members.
It is the story of Tsvakai (Tafadzwa Mavhura) and Dambudzo
who are working on changing their community through innovations that are meant
to bring back the appreciation of indigenous knowledge systems and also
highlights some of the traditional costumes, food, games and household chores
that existed in Zimbabwe prior to modern cultures.
Given Mufori, a student is the head of the script writing
team which has three other students under the supervision of the director, Mr
Chera. The film featuring seven Zimbabwean official indigenous languages was
shot in Mberengwa’s Mutsime Village under Chief Chizungu.
While the production has indeed done well in the media
corridors including premièring on the country’s national broadcaster, the two
film lecturers are reported to have turned to alleged unprofessional conduct.
Sources close to the matter alleged that the two lecturers exhibited sexual
advancements towards university students.
On the abuse of university resources, the film lecturers
are alleged to have been abusing the university’s departmental media gadgets,
among other resources. Efforts to get an effort from the institution were
fruitless. Sunday News
