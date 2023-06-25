TWO LECTURERS SUSPENDED OVER PUPILS SEXUAL ABUSE

TWO Midlands State University (MSU) lecturers have been suspended on allegations of emotional and sexual abuse of students as well as abuse of university resources.

Mr Brighton Munaku (31) commonly known as Pablo and Mr Godknows Chera all from the Department of Media, Communication, Film and Theatre Arts, under the Faculty of Arts received their suspension letters on Friday. Mr Munaku confirmed to have received the suspension letter to Sunday News.

“Yes, it is true that I received a suspension letter from the institution yesterday (Friday). I have two charges, the first being the emotional abuse of students and the second being abuse of university resources,” he said.

Mr Chera on the other hand professed ignorance on the suspension saying he did not receive any suspension letter. The two lecturers have over the past few years established themselves as Film and Production lecturers of repute who led by example in implementing Education 5.0 which entails a five-mission model of teaching, research, community service, innovation and industrialisation, which was established to move the nation forward towards an innovation-led and knowledge-driven economy.

This was through the production of local film production “Tsvakai” which is premièring on ZTV. Directed by Mr Chera and edited by Mr Munaku who also plays the role of one of the main actors Dambudzo, the film features students from different programmes and a few community members.

It is the story of Tsvakai (Tafadzwa Mavhura) and Dambudzo who are working on changing their community through innovations that are meant to bring back the appreciation of indigenous knowledge systems and also highlights some of the traditional costumes, food, games and household chores that existed in Zimbabwe prior to modern cultures.

Given Mufori, a student is the head of the script writing team which has three other students under the supervision of the director, Mr Chera. The film featuring seven Zimbabwean official indigenous languages was shot in Mberengwa’s Mutsime Village under Chief Chizungu.

While the production has indeed done well in the media corridors including premièring on the country’s national broadcaster, the two film lecturers are reported to have turned to alleged unprofessional conduct. Sources close to the matter alleged that the two lecturers exhibited sexual advancements towards university students.

On the abuse of university resources, the film lecturers are alleged to have been abusing the university’s departmental media gadgets, among other resources. Efforts to get an effort from the institution were fruitless. Sunday News