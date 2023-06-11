TWO HARARE BOSSES JAILED SIX YEARS EACH

Harare City Council’s finance director Stanley Ndemera and chamber secretary Charles Kandemiri have been jailed effective six years each on criminal abuse of office charge for selling the Mount Pleasant Sports Club and golf course.
The fight against corruption has been relentless under the
Second Republic as the Government is working round the clock to weed out the
vice which has been milking the country’s potential revenue.
Ndemera and Kandemiri were convicted and sentenced by the
High Court on a charge of criminal abuse of office.
The two were initially jointly charged with former mayor
Herbert Gomba and town clerk Engineer Hosea Chisango who were acquitted on the
same charges by Justice Pisirai Kwenda.
Ndemera and Kandemiri were represented by Joel Mambara
while Mr Gomba and Eng Chisango were represented by Garikai Mhishi and Gyton
Vhiriri.
In acquitting Mr Gomba and Eng Chisango, Justice Kwenda
said their involvement in the commission of the offence was minimal such that
no criminal liability could be attached to them.
They only signed the agreement of sale as a matter of
policy because their assumption was that everything was done aboveboard.
In convicting Ndemera and Kandemiri, Justice Kwenda said the
two had abused their offices to commit the offence. They sold the council-owned
Mt Pleasant Sports Club in Vainona, including the golf course, without
following procedure.
Justice Kwenda said their actions were deliberate.
The stand was sold to Hardspec Investments for $23 923 340
while the club was quoted as worth US$2,3 million. Herald
