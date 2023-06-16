TWO COPS DEMAND US1K FROM CHEATER

Two police officers and their accomplice who extorted a couple that was coming from a lodge by assaulting them, and demanding money not to expose their affair have appeared in court.
Takesure Magunje,
Gift Pfirwe and Jonathan Taurai Dhokwani appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs
Munashe Chibanda charged with extortion.
They were granted $200 000 bail each and will return to
court on July 28.
The State alleged that on March 7, the complainant was
coming from a lodge with a male partner when Magunje, who was in the company of
Pfirwe and Dhokwani both members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police stationed at
PPU Diplomats and were driving a Toyota Sienta stopped them at the corner of
Rekai Tangwena and Tongogara Streets in Harare .
Magunje produced a ZRP identity card and told the
complainant that she was under arrest for having a boyfriend whilst married.
The trio then demanded US$1000 from the complainant and her
partner so that they would not tell the complainant’s husband about the affair.
They drove to Hatcliffe and along the way, the accused
assaulted the complainant twice on the face and forced her to hug her male
partner. They took a picture of them hugging.
The two were given US$80 by the male partner and they left
him in Hatcliffe.
The complainant phoned her friend who works at a pharmacy
asking for money.
The accused persons drove the complainant to Kensington
Shops where they left her and the accused persons drove to the pharmacy where
they were given US$150.
Magunje was arrested after he accidentally added the
complainant’s contact in his family WhatsApp group thinking that it was his
relative.
The complainant then filed a report to the police and
Magunje was trapped by police from PGHQ Internal investigations and was arrested
at Fife Avenue.
Magunje then implicated Pfirwe and Dhokwani. Herald
