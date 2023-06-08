TWO CCC ACTIVISTS JAILED FOR BEATING UP ZANU PF SUPPORTER

A MARONDERA magistrate yesterday invoked President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s anti-violence mantra while sentencing two Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) supporters accused of assaulting a Zanu PF supporter.
The CCC supporters Taurai Befura (47) and Dennis Chiradza
(63) were each sentenced to 18 months imprisonment with six months suspended,
with no option of a fine for assaulting a Zanu PF supporter in Mahusekwa on May
14, 2022.
No medical affidavit was produced in court as evidence of
the assault. And the Zanu PF T-shirt that was said to have been torn during the
clashes was not presented as an exhibit.
The two State witnesses also gave contradictory statements
in court, with the complainant admitting that he was not injured.
But when passing the sentence, Marondera magistrate Esther
Mabika said the duo was being charged with a violent offence that the court
frowned upon, especially in the prevailing political climate.
She justified the sentence saying it would be a deterrent
measure in line with the new dispensation and head of State’s mantra that
political violence should not be tolerated.
Mabika said given that the country has a history of
political violence and the fact that the case had some political elements, the
court intended to send a message to the accused persons and the rest of the
community that political violence is not tolerated.
They were represented by Lynnet Phiri, of the Zimbabwe
Human Rights NGO Forum.
According to the State, Befura and Chiradza assaulted
Stephen Musengeyi at Chiriseri business centre with open hands and fists.
The court heard that on May 14, 2022, Musengeyi proceeded
to Mudzimuirema School to watch a soccer match organised by Zanu PF.
In the company of Rodwell Makoni, Musengeyi went to
Chiriseri business centre to buy food where they met Befura and Chiradza
wearing CCC T-shirts.
Musengeyi, who identified himself as a Zanu PF supporter,
stated that the two opposition supporters were seen wearing CCC regalia at the
local shops.
He told the court that he approached one of the CCC
supporters and told them to leave the place.
He told the court that there was a Zanu PF meeting at the
shops that is why he wanted the pair to leave.
The other State witness, Makoni stated that there was no
meeting at the shops but they were there to get some drinks and relax with
friends.
Musengeyi told the court that Befura and Chiradza brought
10 or more unidentified persons and assaulted him. No medical affidavit was
produced in court and Musengeyi stated that he did not suffer any serious
injuries. Makoni also said there were no visible injuries on Musengeyi. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment