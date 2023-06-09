TWO CAR DEALERS CHARGED WITH FRAUD, FREED

Two car dealers arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) for allegedly importing vehicles using fake civil service rebate letters appeared in court yesterday.

Nyasha Muusha (31) of Naisha Motors and Wilberforce Ruzvidzo (33) of Wiltec, appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje charged with fraud.

The were remanded on $100 000 bail each to July 28. Prosecuting, Mr Pardon Dziva alleged that sometime in April last year, Muusha bought a 2013 silver Mercedes Benz from Japan.

Despite well knowing that he is not a civil servant and that he is not eligible for exemption of duty under the civil servant motor vehicle rebate scheme, he connived with Ruzvidzo who facilitated the acquisition of a civil servant rebate letter from Yvonne Tambudzai Musoni, a Zimra officer who is still at large.

Musoni fraudulently processed the rebate letter in the name of Jackson Joseph Chingondo , a member of the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services without his consent. Harare