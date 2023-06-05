TSVANGIRAI'S BMW STILL GATHERING DUST IN LUPANE

POLICE in Lupane, Matabeleland North are still holding the late former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangiri's car, which they seized 15 years ago.
NewsDay visited a police compound in Lupane and observed
that the bulletproof car is still parked on the premises but is in a sorry
state after being exposed to inclement weather since it was seized from the
late opposition leader.
Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Nyathi refused
to comment, saying he was busy.
“I' m in a meeting, call me tomorrow,” he said.
Police impounded the South African registered BMW X5 that
the late former MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai was using to tour rural Matabeleland
North province in 2008 which formed part of Tsvangirai’s security motorcade, on
June 6, 2008, in Lupane.
Citizen Coalition for Change CCC Matabeleland North
provincial secretary Dalumuzi Khumalo said police arrested Tsvangirai, his
former deputy Thokozani Khupe and former national chairperson Lovemore Moyo as
they visited Lupane district to mobilise support ahead of the 2008 second-round
presidential election.
“The police claimed the car was not authorised to be in
Zimbabwe in terms of the Customs and Excise Act. They demanded that the owner
either come to Lupane or he sends a written affidavit explaining how the
vehicle was temporarily imported into Zimbabwe,” Khumalo said.
The vehicle was donated to Tsvangirai by his South African
friend Adrian Espag for use as he toured the country to drum up support ahead
of the 2008 presidential poll.
In 2011, the police also seized cars belonging to
Tsvangirai’s official escort for having beacon lights usually found on police
vehicles. Newsday
