TOP FOOTIE STAR JETS INTO ZIM

English Premier league football star and Aston Villa captain John McGinn has arrived in Zimbabwe at Victoria Falls, for a holiday in the country.
McGinn, who is also Scotland’s national team captain,
arrived late Tuesday afternoon at the Victoria Falls International airport and
was accompanied by his wife, Sara Stokes.
McGinn accompanied by his wife Sara Stokes arrive at
Victoria Falls International airport
McGinn later shared photos and vidoes of the couple on a
safari game drive on his Instagram page, which he captioned: ” Wasn’t on the
bucket list but should’ve been. Unreal.”
During the game drive the couple spotted a herd of
elephants, zebras, a giraffe, lion, white rhino, hyena and a rare sight of a
leopard.
The Scot is in the country through invitation by his team
mate and Zimbabwean international Marvelous Nakamba.
The invitation is a way of showcasing Zimbabwe’s hottest
tourist attraction, the Victoria Falls as part of efforts to market the nation
as a destination of choice.
More players from Aston Villa are expected in the country
by the end of the week.
Mcginn is also the Scotland national team captain. He has
been among the stand out performers for Villa over the years.
The Scottish international played for St Mirren and
Hibernian and was also capped by Scotland at Under-19 and 21 levels.
Several international entertainment and sporting icons have
visited the Victoria Falls and these include the late King of Pop, Michael
Jackson. Herald
