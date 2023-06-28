TOP FOOTIE STAR JETS INTO ZIM

English Premier league football star and Aston Villa captain John McGinn has arrived in Zimbabwe at Victoria Falls, for a holiday in the country.

McGinn, who is also Scotland’s national team captain, arrived late Tuesday afternoon at the Victoria Falls International airport and was accompanied by his wife, Sara Stokes.

McGinn accompanied by his wife Sara Stokes arrive at Victoria Falls International airport

McGinn later shared photos and vidoes of the couple on a safari game drive on his Instagram page, which he captioned: ” Wasn’t on the bucket list but should’ve been. Unreal.”

During the game drive the couple spotted a herd of elephants, zebras, a giraffe, lion, white rhino, hyena and a rare sight of a leopard.

McGinn accompanied by his wife Sara Stokes arrive at Victoria Falls International airport

The Scot is in the country through invitation by his team mate and Zimbabwean international Marvelous Nakamba.

The invitation is a way of showcasing Zimbabwe’s hottest tourist attraction, the Victoria Falls as part of efforts to market the nation as a destination of choice.

More players from Aston Villa are expected in the country by the end of the week.

Mcginn is also the Scotland national team captain. He has been among the stand out performers for Villa over the years.

The Scottish international played for St Mirren and Hibernian and was also capped by Scotland at Under-19 and 21 levels.

Several international entertainment and sporting icons have visited the Victoria Falls and these include the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson. Herald