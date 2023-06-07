THREE MUTARE COUNCIL EXECUTIVES ARRESTED OVER US$482K STANDS

THREE former Mutare City Council executives have been arrested for criminal abuse of duty after they allegedly created and sold eight residential stands measuring 20 967 square metres with an estimated value of U$482 241 without authority.
The three are former acting Chief town planner Richard
Simbi, former Director of works Donaldson G Nyatoti and former Accounting
officer Obert Muzawazi.
In a statement, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission
(ZACC) confirmed the arrests.
“Richard Simbi was the Acting Chief Town Planner. During
the time when the offence was committed, he was in charge of all the Town
Planning of the City of Mutare. The second accused person is D. G. Nyatoti was
the former Director of Works. His duties amongst others included Town planning,
making layout plans, lodging layout plans with the Department of physical
planning and to see that they are approved by the responsible Minister.
“The third accused person is Obert Muzawazi was the overall
accounting officer of Mutare City Council by virtue of being the Town Clerk,”
reads the statement.
During the period extending from February 2005 to July 2014
the accused persons unlawfully and un-procedurally created and sold eight
stands from the remainder of 2485 Umtali Township.
Investigations revealed that there was no Council
resolution authorising the creation of those stands.
ZACC said two stands
were allocated to Richard Simbi and there is no proof that he paid the purchase
price for the stands.
“When allocating those stands Muzawazi cited several
Council resolutions which do not exist purporting as if the Council had
authorized the sale of those stands. Knowing fully well that the local layout
plan had not been approved, the accused persons acting in connivance rushed with
the unapproved layout plan and disposed of residential stands to individuals
measuring 20 967 square meters with an estimated value of U$482 241 without any
approval from the Department of Physical Planning and Minister responsible.
“The accused did not follow proper procedures as required
by their responsibilities before parcelling out land thereby the accused
persons unlawfully and intentionally did that which was contrary to or
inconsistent with their duties as a public officer by showing favour to few
selected officers at the expense of Council’s good administration and the
public at large,” Zacc said.
The three will appear at the Mutare Magistrates Court once
investigations have been completed. Herald
