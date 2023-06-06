TEEN RAPES NEIGHBOUR'S DAUGHTER (4)

A 17-year-old Glen Norah B boy was arrested on Sunday for raping his neighbour’s four-year-old daughter.

The boy was reported to have invited the minor, and her friend, to his house in the afternoon.

He allegedly raped the minor and it came to light after the girl showed signs of trauma and refused to play with others.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, said they were investigating the case.

“On Friday at around noon, the girl was at the accused’s residence with her friend.

“The accused then took the complaint to his bedroom where he removed the girl’s clothes and raped her once.

“At about 5pm, the girl’s mother saw the minor seated alone.

“She called her and went to the bathroom and saw some male fluids on the complainant’s private parts.

“The mother then interviewed the minor who indicated that she was sexually abused by the accused,” said Insp Chakanza. H Metro